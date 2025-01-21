Ferrari release a video of Lewis Hamilton's first official day with his new team in their factory in Maranello. (1:44)

Behind the scenes of Lewis Hamilton's first day at Ferrari (1:44)

Lewis Hamilton is reuniting with his former performance coach Angela Cullen as he prepares for his first season with Ferrari, sources have told ESPN.

Cullen, a physiotherapist from New Zealand, worked alongside Hamilton from 2016 until early 2023 and travelled with him to races during the height of his success with Mercedes.

The pair split ahead of the second race of the 2023 season in Saudi Arabia, with Cullen going on to work with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar last year.

Speculation that she might be returning to Hamilton's side emerged earlier this month when she posted an image to Instagram from a ski slope that featured a red piste marker in the background showing the number 44 -- Hamilton's race number. Cullen has since deleted her Instagram account.

Angela Cullen worked alongside Lewis Hamilton from 2016 until early 2023. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

At the time of their split in 2023, Hamilton posted on Instagram thanking Cullen.

"For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself," he wrote.

"I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you'll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams."

Hamilton completed his first day of work with Ferrari on Monday, visiting the team's factory in Maranello.

After meeting with the team's management, including chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna, he visited various departments to introduce himself to its workforce.

He is expected to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time later this week -- possibly as early as Wednesday, although the exact timing remains weather dependent.

F1's regulations permit him to drive a car that is at least two years old and Ferrari has its own test track, Fiorano, within the grounds of its Maranello factory.

Nearby Mugello and Imola provide alternatives if the local weather is considered unsuitable.

Hamilton's first drive of his 2025 car is expected to come at its launch on Feb. 19 at Fiorano, although he will be able to get a taste of what's to come in Ferrari's simulator this week.