JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Lewis Hamilton has announced he has split with his long-term performance coach Angela Cullen ahead of the second race of the 2023 season.

Cullen had worked alongside Hamilton for seven years, travelling with him to and from races and became an integral part of his inner circle.

The pair both shared the news on Instagram ahead of the first practice session of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"Exactly 7 years ago on this day I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP," Cullen wrote. "Today I'm excited to share l'm off on my next adventure.

"I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue. Thanks to the MB [Mercedes-Benz] team, who have been my family for the past 7 years.

"And Lewis Hamilton you GOAT! It's been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you, I'm so proud of you and everything you have achieved.

"Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us. I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There's nothing you can't do."

Hamilton said: "For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.

"So today I hope you'll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you."

Hamilton finished the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in fifth place.