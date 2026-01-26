F1 testing: Fastest times, most laps, schedule, how to follow, more

Nate Saunders lifts the lid on everything you need to know about Formula One's first test of the new 2026 regulations in Barcelona. (7:55)

Everything you need to know about F1's Barcelona shakedown week (7:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 2026 is underway -- under a cloud of secrecy with the initial preseason test in Barcelona taking place behind closed doors.

That is because F1 is taking on a huge rule change, with the engines and cars overhauled for the upcoming season.

Such a shift means the pecking order is more intriguing than ever, with nobody truly knowing who ranks where heading into the opening race in Australia on March 8.

Below, ESPN has rounded up all the fastest times of testing so far, and who has completed the most laps.

You can also see the full schedule for the tests, and how to follow them.

Barcelona testing: Fastest times per team Times updated as of 10 a.m. GMT, Day 1. Team Driver Test day Time

Barcelona testing: Most laps Laps updated as of 10 a.m. GMT, Day 1. Team Number of laps

Formula 1 testing schedule

Preseason test 1: Jan. 26-30, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

Preseason test 2: Feb. 11-13, Bahrain International Circuit

Preseason test 3: Feb. 18-20: Bahrain International Circuit

How to follow F1 testing

The first F1 test is taking place in private -- meaning only F1 and the teams will be releasing information, pictures and the crucial times.

The second test in Bahrain also won't be televised, but ESPN will be on the ground to gather all you need to know.

That is also true for the final test, which Sky Sports F1 will be broadcasting live in the UK.