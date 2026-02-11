F1 testing LIVE: Latest updates as Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull vie for superiority in Bahrain

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1's preseason kicks into overdrive with the first of two tests in Bahrain this week, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

The 11 teams got up and running with the all-new-for-2026 cars in a private test in Barcelona in January, but now comes an acid test in the form of two three-day tests in Bahrain.

Mercedes appear to have started on the front foot but are Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari also in the frontrunning picture? And who could pull a surprise with a significantly different package in Bahrain?

The first test in Bahrain only has an hour of live TV coverage a day, but ESPN are on-site in Sakhir ready to provide all the updates and fastest times, as well as reporting from various media sessions.

Check out all the latest below: