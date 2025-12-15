Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar, preseason testing dates, full schedule as new rules begin

Open Extended Reactions

Following a thrilling end to the 2025 season, where Lando Norris secured his first Formula 1 world title in a three-way showdown to the wire, it's time to build up to the new 2026 season.

In what is a very short winter break for fans, it's even shorter for teams as they prepare to unveil their 2026 new-era cars for what's set to be another competitive season.

This year also sees the grid expand to 11 teams and 22 drivers with the addition of Cadillac. Similarly, Audi will take to the grid having taken over the Sauber team.

So, when do we get started and what are the key dates?

Here's your essential preview to 2026 with everything for your calendar.

Bahrain International Circuit hosts six days of preseason testing in 2026. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Preseason testing

In 2026, we'll have six days of official preseason testing in Bahrain, with a four-day private test in Barcelona in January behind closed doors.

The Barcelona schedule is not organised by F1 or the governing body the FIA. Teams have agreed to the schedule with the Spanish circuit independently. No timing data from the Barcelona test will be made public.

Bahrain, however, will be televised as normal.

Testing days in Bahrain are split into morning and afternoon sessions. They give drivers and teams chance to get up to speed, and us an early look at that all-important pecking order.

This year provides even more intrigue as the new era of cars hit the track to set the first public lap times.

Jan. 26-30: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

Feb. 11-13: Preseason testing in Bahrain

Feb. 18-20: Preseason testing in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton enters his second year at Ferrari - can he bag a race win this time? Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Formula 1 2026 calendar

Two weeks after testing, it's time for the season to begin in Melbourne, Australia.

There are then 23 more races all around the world, with the U.S. hosting more than any other nation with three -- in Miami (May 3), Austin (Oct. 25 and Las Vegas (Nov. 21) -- and Spain welcoming a newcomer in Madrid.

We'll also have six sprint weekends to look forward to, including the British Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix, featuring more racing, and more points on offer.

Round 1 - March 6-8: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

Round 2 - March 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (sprint weekend)

Round 3 - March 27-29: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Round 4 - April 10-12: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

Round 5 - April 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

Round 6 - May 1-3: Miami Grand Prix, Miami (sprint weekend)

Round 7 - May 22-24: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (sprint weekend)

Round 8 - June 5-7: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

Round 9 - June 12-14: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Barcelona

Round 10 - June 26-28: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

Round 11 - July 3-5: British Grand Prix, Silverstone (sprint weekend)

Round 12 - July 17-19: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Round 13 - July 24-26: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

F1 summer break.

Round 14 - August 21-23: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort (sprint weekend)

Round 15 - September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Round 16 - September June 12-14: Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid

Round 17 - September 24-26: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku*

Round 18 - October 9-11: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay (sprint weekend)

Round 19 - October 23-25: United States Grand Prix, Texas

Round 20 - Oct. 30- Nov. 1: Mexico City Grand Prix

Round 21 - November 6-8: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Round 22 - November 19-21: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Round 23 - November 27-29: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

Round 24 - December 4-6: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

*Race on Saturday to accomodate a national day in Azerbaijan.

