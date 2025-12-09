Helmut Marko retires from Red Bull after 20 years

Check out how Oscar Piastri and other drivers reacted to Lando Norris claiming his first Formula One championship title. (0:49)

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is leaving the team after more than 20 years with the Formula 1 team.

The 82-year-old Austrian was one of the key architects of Red Bull's era in F1 and was head of the team's junior program.

The announcement on Tuesday comes just days after the conclusion of the 2025 F1 season, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen missed out on a fifth world title by two points to Lando Norris. Marko, a former racing driver, cited the team missing out on the championship as a good time to end the "very long" chapter.

Marko said in a statement: "I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey. It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people.

"Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

"Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

"I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year."