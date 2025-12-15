Formula 1 car launches: 2026 dates, schedule ahead of preseason testing, new regulations

Check out how Oscar Piastri and other drivers reacted to Lando Norris claiming his first Formula One championship title. (0:49)

One of Formula 1's biggest ever rules refreshes is upon us, making 'launch season' more intriguing than ever as we get a chance to see the all-new cars before they hit the track.

The overhauled regulations -- largely focusing on more agile cars and better racing -- mean we are seeing an earlier start to preseason testing, and an earlier look at the 2026 machines than usual.

Usually starting in February, the car -- or livery, to all you nitpickers -- launches get going in January next year.

Here are all the latest confirmed dates for the reveals.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls

What? Joint livery reveal and season launch

When? Jan. 15, 2026

Where? Detroit, Michigan

Audi

What? Team launch and livery reveal

When? Jan. 20, 2026

Where? Berlin, Germany

Alpine

We've got something to show you...



23.01.26@MSCCruisesUSA pic.twitter.com/EsLSlTQ0C9 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 2, 2025

What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal

When? Jan. 23, 2026

Where? Barcelona, Spain (ahead of preseason testing)

Haas

What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal

When? Feb. 8, 2026

Where? Online

Cadillac

The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday 👀



Mark your calendars 🔗 https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025

What? Livery reveal

When? Jan. 15, 2026

Where? Super Bowl TV advert

Aston Martin

AMR26 arrives.

09.02.26 pic.twitter.com/du9lqgXIuR — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 1, 2025

What? Joint livery reveal and season launch

When? Jan. 15, 2026

Where? TBC

Yet to be confirmed

McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams

What are the preseason testing dates?

Jan. 26-30: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

Feb 11-13: Bahrain International Circuit

Feb. 18-20: Bahrain International Circuit