Formula 1 car launches: 2026 dates, schedule ahead of preseason testing, new regulations

One of Formula 1's biggest ever rules refreshes is upon us, making 'launch season' more intriguing than ever as we get a chance to see the all-new cars before they hit the track.
The overhauled regulations -- largely focusing on more agile cars and better racing -- mean we are seeing an earlier start to preseason testing, and an earlier look at the 2026 machines than usual.
Usually starting in February, the car -- or livery, to all you nitpickers -- launches get going in January next year.
Here are all the latest confirmed dates for the reveals.
Red Bull and Racing Bulls
F1 2026 🔜#F1 || #RedBullRacing pic.twitter.com/H4dgaagnvx— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 11, 2025
What? Joint livery reveal and season launch
When? Jan. 15, 2026
Where? Detroit, Michigan
Audi
What? Team launch and livery reveal
When? Jan. 20, 2026
Where? Berlin, Germany
Alpine
We've got something to show you...— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 2, 2025
23.01.26@MSCCruisesUSA pic.twitter.com/EsLSlTQ0C9
What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal
When? Jan. 23, 2026
Where? Barcelona, Spain (ahead of preseason testing)
Haas
What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal
When? Feb. 8, 2026
Where? Online
Cadillac
The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday 👀— Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025
Mark your calendars 🔗 https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k
What? Livery reveal
When? Jan. 15, 2026
Where? Super Bowl TV advert
Aston Martin
AMR26 arrives.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 1, 2025
09.02.26 pic.twitter.com/du9lqgXIuR
What? Joint livery reveal and season launch
When? Jan. 15, 2026
Where? TBC
Yet to be confirmed
McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams
What are the preseason testing dates?
Jan. 26-30: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)
Feb 11-13: Bahrain International Circuit
Feb. 18-20: Bahrain International Circuit