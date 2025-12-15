        <
          Formula 1 car launches: 2026 dates, schedule ahead of preseason testing, new regulations

          Max Verstappen reacts to Lando Norris claiming his first F1 world championship

          Check out how Oscar Piastri and other drivers reacted to Lando Norris claiming his first Formula One championship title.

          Dec 15, 2025, 01:53 PM

          One of Formula 1's biggest ever rules refreshes is upon us, making 'launch season' more intriguing than ever as we get a chance to see the all-new cars before they hit the track.

          The overhauled regulations -- largely focusing on more agile cars and better racing -- mean we are seeing an earlier start to preseason testing, and an earlier look at the 2026 machines than usual.

          Usually starting in February, the car -- or livery, to all you nitpickers -- launches get going in January next year.

          Here are all the latest confirmed dates for the reveals.

          Red Bull and Racing Bulls

          What? Joint livery reveal and season launch

          When? Jan. 15, 2026

          Where? Detroit, Michigan

          Audi

          What? Team launch and livery reveal

          When? Jan. 20, 2026

          Where? Berlin, Germany

          Alpine

          What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal

          When? Jan. 23, 2026

          Where? Barcelona, Spain (ahead of preseason testing)

          Haas

          What? TBC - likely a car or livery reveal

          When? Feb. 8, 2026

          Where? Online

          Cadillac

          What? Livery reveal

          When? Jan. 15, 2026

          Where? Super Bowl TV advert

          Aston Martin

          What? Joint livery reveal and season launch

          When? Jan. 15, 2026

          Where? TBC

          Yet to be confirmed

          McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams

          What are the preseason testing dates?

          Jan. 26-30: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

          Feb 11-13: Bahrain International Circuit

          Feb. 18-20: Bahrain International Circuit