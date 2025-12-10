Explained: Is Gianpiero Lambiase leaving Red Bull?

Check out Max Verstappen's raw post race reaction after coming second in the Formula One world championship to McLaren's Lando Norris. (0:34)

Red Bull has confirmed that Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is not leaving the Formula 1 team, amid rumours circulating online following Sunday's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The rumours of his exit came after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his first F1 drivers' championship, two points ahead of four-time world champion Verstappen.

Verstappen was locked in a tense three-way title fight coming into the final race. The Dutchman won in Abu Dhabi for a fifth time, but Norris only had to finish third to win the 2025 title.

Lambiase, Verstappen's British-Italian race engineer with whom he has a close relationship, was seen on the Red Bull pitwall with his head in his hands and in tears after Sunday's race.

On the team radio after the race, Lambiase (known in F1 as 'GP') told Verstappen: "You can be proud of that mate, hold your head up high."

Verstappen replied: "We showed them one final time who's boss.

"Congratulations guys what a comeback in that second half of the season. We can be really really proud of that, don't be too disappointed. I'm definitely not disappointed, I'm really proud of everyone to never give up.

"Keep pushing, never give up believing in making a success again even when it's really difficult so thank you very much everyone. And thank you to Honda for all these years together and all these amazing successes we've had. We definitely closed it in style, so thank you very much for that."

Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen's partnership has seen him win four world titles and become F1's youngest champion. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

In the post-race press conference Verstappen was asked about his radio message and his relationship with Lambiase -- the radio exchange and his response to the question appeared to prompt speculation and a misunderstanding that Lambiase was leaving the team.

Verstappen said: "It's been an emotional year. Forget about the results this year. I also don't want to go too much into detail, but it's been tough. But I'm very happy to be able to work with someone that passionate.

"Of course, he is my race engineer, but I see him as my friend. We have lived through so many emotional things together and fantastic achievements. I'm sure he was a bit emotional after the flag. So, I'm really looking forward to leaving here and catching up with him because it's not been easy at times for him. I'm just very proud to be able to work with someone that good. A proper example of someone that never gave up this season, even through the difficult times."

Lambiase has been a trackside engineer in F1 for 20 years and last year was promoted to head of racing at Red Bull. The 45-year-old joined Red Bull Racing in 2015 from Force India (now Aston Martin). At Red Bull, he first worked as Daniil Kvyat's race engineer before the Russian driver left the team in 2016 and Verstappen joined.

Verstappen and Lambiase have worked together ever since -- except two races earlier this year when Lambiase was absent for personal reasons and Simon Rennie took over. Their partnership has seen Verstappen win four world titles, his first as F1's youngest world champion and two constructors' titles.

Red Bull Racing has seen notable changes in the team's management this year with long-time team principal Christian Horner sacked in July after 20 years with the team. Horner was replaced by engineer Laurent Mekies who served as team principal at Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls before the move.

Similarly, on Tuesday Helmut Marko the team's motorsport advisor, announced he is stepping away after 20 years at the end of 2025.