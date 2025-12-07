The stats behind Lando Norris' title: How Monza swap was pivotal as Max Verstappen's 1456-day reign ends

Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 world title on Sunday in the 2025 season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Norris went into the decider with a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen and finished third in the race, all he needed to beat Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

The Briton's first title comes in the same year his McLaren team won back-to-back constructors' championships.

The 26-year-old driver has 11 career wins and 44 podiums. Of 18 podiums in 2025, seven of those were wins.

Here are the stats behind his first F1 world title.

How McLaren's Monza swap was pivotal

Oscar Piastri, Andrea Stella and Lando Norris Clive Rose/Getty Images

One of the biggest talking points of the year was McLaren swapping Piastri and Norris' positions at the Italian GP in September. It proved critical when it came to the championship.

The final standings? Norris 423, Verstappen 421, Piastri 410

The final standings if McLaren hadn't intervened? Verstappen 421, Norris 420, Piastri 413

Verstappen's lengthy reign comes to an end

First title for Lando Norris or fifth world title for Max Verstappen? Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen won his first world title on Dec. 12, 2021 -- and promptly won three in a row after that.

His reign as drivers' champion therefore lasted 1,456 days.

11th Brit

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris have challenged Max Verstappen and Red Bull in recent races. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Norris becomes Britain's eleventh F1 world champion.

They are, in chronological order: Mike Hawthorn, Graham Hill, Jim Clark, John Surtees, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Lando Norris.

In July, he also became the 13th British driver to win the British Grand Prix.

McLaren x8

Norris is the eighth different McLaren driver to win the championship. He joins Emerson Fittipaldi, Hunt, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost 3x, Ayrton Senna 3x, Mika Hakkinen 2x and Hamilton.

Norris made his 151st race start at the Qatar Grand Prix for McLaren. When he reached 150 in Las Vegas, he tied with David Coulthard as the most tenured driver for McLaren.

Consistency is key

Lando Norris Andy Hone/LAT Images

One of the keys to Norris' great performance this year is his consistency. He has been on the podium in 18 of 24 grands prix that have been contested this year.

Youngest champions

At 26-years-old and 23 days, Norris' title win makes him the twelfth youngest F1 champion.

In order of age: Sebastian Vettel 2010, Hamilton 2008, Fernando Alonso 2005, Verstappen 2021, Vettel 2011, Verstappen 2022, Alonso 2006, Vettel 2012, Fittipaldi 1972, Michael Schumacher 1994, Verstappen 2023.