Lando Norris broke down in tears after he completed his life's dream by winning the Formula 1 world championship.

The 26-year-old drove into the history books by finishing third at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and beating Max Verstappen, who won the season-finale from pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit, to take the title by just two points.

Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished runner-up and had to settle for third in the title race.

The British driver was in tears on his in-lap, his voice cackling over the radio, before he left the McLaren which carried him to glory and shook hands with Verstappen and Piastri before hugging his mother, Cisca, and father, Adam, with his fluorescent crash helmet still on.

"Oh God, I have not cried in a while," Norris said as he was interviewed on the pit-straight with fireworks lighting up the sky. "I didn't think I would cry but I did.

"It has been a long journey. I want to thank my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents, my mum, my dad, they are the ones who have supported me since the beginning.

"I look like a loser!"

Lando Norris took his 18th podium of the 2025 season to win the F1 world title. Clive Mason/Getty Images

David Coulthard, a 13-time winner who was conducting the post-race interview, replied: "You look like a winner to me!"

Norris continued: "It feels amazing. I now know what Max feels like a little bit, and I want to congratulate Max and Oscar. It has been a pleasure and an honour to race against them this season.

"It has been a long year but we did it and I am so proud of everyone. It was a long race until the end and we have seen anything can happen in Formula 1 so I kept pushing until the last two laps.

"I wanted to fight to the end and that is what we have had to do this season. Max and Oscar did not make my life easy this year but I am happy."

Norris added: "It is incredible and pretty surreal. I dreamed of this for a long, long time, I mean everyone does. A lot goes into a season like this, a lot of ups and downs but none of that matters as long as you come out on top and that is what we managed to do.

Lando Norris wins title: Key stats - Norris has become Britain's 11th world champion, and the first since Lewis Hamilton - Aged 26 years and 23 days, Norris is F1's 12th youngest F1 champion - Norris is McLaren's eighth different drivers' champion, and its first since 2008 (Hamilton) - 57 of the 69 F1 drivers' titles in history have been won by driver for constructors' champion - Norris has been on the podium in 19 of the 24 grands prix this season

"It has been the last 16 to 17 years of my life chasing this dream and today we did it!

"When I was on the back foot this year, that is when I did my best and showed the best of me and I did what I needed to do today.

"I have got a lot of people here and I need to embarrass them on a day like today and put smiles on a few faces. I love you mum, dad, family. This is for my mum and my dad because they let me chase this dream and I have to share it with them."

Norris faced an investigation for passing Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda with all four of his McLaren wheels over the painted line on Lap 23 of 58.

However, the stewards took no action against Norris, with Tsuonda dealt a five-second penalty for forcing the McLaren man off the track.

"I had no idea [about that]," continued Norris, who becomes McLaren's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton triumphed for the British team in 2008. "I don't care. I knew what I did was fine so I had nothing to worry about.

"I am trying to enjoy the moment because not many people can experience what I have experienced this year so I am crazy happy for everyone and for me.

"I have been with McLaren for nine years, and we have been through difficult times and good times, and for me to bring something back to them, I feel like I have done my part, and I am proud of myself and proud of everyone I have hopefully made cry."