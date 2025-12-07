Lando Norris wins F1 world championship: Career in pictures

Lando Norris' wait for a Formula 1 drivers' title has come to an end.
The 26-year-old wrapped up a maiden crown with an third-place finish in Abu Dhabi, becoming the 11th Brit to win the individual crown.
After debuting in 2019 and only securing a first Grand Prix victory last year, Norris has completed the F1 winner's set five years after his debut.
Here, we look back at the best moments of his career.
First GP ...
After joining the McLaren young driver programme in 2017, Norris earned a seat for his debut F1 season two years later. Carlos Sainz was his partner for the inaugural campaign.
Norris' first race was at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The Englishman qualified in eighth and went on to finish up in 12th position.
... followed by first points
Norris registered his next F1 points at the 2019 Bahrain GP, the very next race after his debut. He finished in sixth having qualified in 10th.
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel made up the top five ahead of Norris.
Breaking his podium duck
In the first race of the 2020 season, Norris finished fourth behind Hamilton in Austria. However, the more experienced driver was handed a five-second penalty after a collision with Alex Albon.
Given Norris finished 4.8 seconds behind his compatriot, he was within range to be promoted to third and secure a first career podium finish. At the tmie, he was the third youngest podium finisher in F1 history.
First pole turns into F1 nightmare
A first pole position came in 2021 at the Russian GP. Norris qualified top of the pile during a wet weekend in Sochi.
He couldn't hang on to claim a first race win, though. After exchanging the lead with Sainz, Norris led again on lap 13. With Hamilton behind him in the rain, Norris stayed with dry-weather tyres as Hamilton changed to intermediates. The rain got heavier and after Norris skidded off the track, Hamilton overtook him and the youngster belatedly pitted for intermediates. The strategy cost Norris as he ultimately finished in seventh.
Lando's had his tough times
It certainly hasn't all been plain sailing for Norris, who has frequently watched drivers he matched or beat in his junior career competing higher up the grid. In 2023, McLaren arguably started the season with the slowest car before an upgrade, while Norris has also suffered his fair share of reliability issues and crashes.
There was also the pain of Monza in 2021, when he finished second behind Daniel Ricciardo -- with McLaren using team orders to keep the Brit behind.
His first win was worth the wait
It ultimately took Norris five years to take his first chequered flag. At Miami in 2024, Norris qualified in fifth but in a race which saw the safety car called into action, he beat Verstappen to secure his first career win.
The result came nearly four years after Norris' first podium and three after his first pole. He shares the record for the most podiums before earning a first win with 16.
The victories since haven't been bad, either
Norris has enjoyed some momentous victories, particularly in 2025 where he has claimed his first race wins in Monaco and his home Grand Prix at Silverstone.
An epic 2024 title battle ...
After Miami in 2024, Norris secured a further five podium finishes before that year's summer break as he battled with Verstappen for the drivers' championship. Once racing resumed, wins in the Netherlands and Singapore kept Norris' hopes alive, only for a sixth place finish in Sao Paulo -- as Verstappen won from 17th -- to all but end his title hopes.
The pair had several heated clashes, notably in Austria, Austin and Mexico City.
... before claiming his own
2025 started perfectly for Norris after winning the Australian GP after starting in pole. In an up-and-down year, Norris battled his teammate Oscar Piastri for the championship lead. The Australian driver took the upper hand in the standings at the Saudi Arabian GP. Victories in Monaco, Austria, Silverstone and Hungary before another win in Mexico saw Norris regain the championship lead. He never relinquished it -- despite a DQ in Las Vegas opening the door for Verstappen to make a late charge.
Norris clinched a momentous crown by finishing third in Abu Dhabi.