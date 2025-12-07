Lando Norris wins F1 world championship: Career in pictures

Check out how Lando Norris claimed his first Formula One world championship title. (2:50)

Lando Norris' wait for a Formula 1 drivers' title has come to an end.

The 26-year-old wrapped up a maiden crown with an third-place finish in Abu Dhabi, becoming the 11th Brit to win the individual crown.

After debuting in 2019 and only securing a first Grand Prix victory last year, Norris has completed the F1 winner's set five years after his debut.

Here, we look back at the best moments of his career.

First GP ...

After joining the McLaren young driver programme in 2017, Norris earned a seat for his debut F1 season two years later. Carlos Sainz was his partner for the inaugural campaign.

Norris' first race was at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The Englishman qualified in eighth and went on to finish up in 12th position.

Lando Norris' first F1 race was at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Andy Hone/LAT Images

... followed by first points

Norris registered his next F1 points at the 2019 Bahrain GP, the very next race after his debut. He finished in sixth having qualified in 10th.

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel made up the top five ahead of Norris.

Norris' first points came at the 2019 Bahrain GP Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images.

Breaking his podium duck

In the first race of the 2020 season, Norris finished fourth behind Hamilton in Austria. However, the more experienced driver was handed a five-second penalty after a collision with Alex Albon.

Given Norris finished 4.8 seconds behind his compatriot, he was within range to be promoted to third and secure a first career podium finish. At the tmie, he was the third youngest podium finisher in F1 history.

Lando Norris secured his first podium finish at the Austrian GP in 2020. Photo by Mark Thompson / POOL / AFP.

First pole turns into F1 nightmare

A first pole position came in 2021 at the Russian GP. Norris qualified top of the pile during a wet weekend in Sochi.

He couldn't hang on to claim a first race win, though. After exchanging the lead with Sainz, Norris led again on lap 13. With Hamilton behind him in the rain, Norris stayed with dry-weather tyres as Hamilton changed to intermediates. The rain got heavier and after Norris skidded off the track, Hamilton overtook him and the youngster belatedly pitted for intermediates. The strategy cost Norris as he ultimately finished in seventh.

Norris secured his first career pole in Sochi. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov - Pool/Getty Images.

Norris was eventually beaten to his first win by Lewis Hamilton, who celebrated his 100th race win in Sochi. Andy Hone/LAT Images

Lando's had his tough times

It certainly hasn't all been plain sailing for Norris, who has frequently watched drivers he matched or beat in his junior career competing higher up the grid. In 2023, McLaren arguably started the season with the slowest car before an upgrade, while Norris has also suffered his fair share of reliability issues and crashes.

There was also the pain of Monza in 2021, when he finished second behind Daniel Ricciardo -- with McLaren using team orders to keep the Brit behind.

Norris also suffered a heavy crash earlier this year in Canada. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Norris walks at the side of the track after retiring from the Canadian GP in 2022. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo and Norris on the podium in Monza in 2021. Lars Baron/Getty Images

His first win was worth the wait

It ultimately took Norris five years to take his first chequered flag. At Miami in 2024, Norris qualified in fifth but in a race which saw the safety car called into action, he beat Verstappen to secure his first career win.

The result came nearly four years after Norris' first podium and three after his first pole. He shares the record for the most podiums before earning a first win with 16.

Lando Norris picked up his first win at Miami in 2024. Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images.

The victories since haven't been bad, either

Norris has enjoyed some momentous victories, particularly in 2025 where he has claimed his first race wins in Monaco and his home Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Norris celebrates winning the 2024 Singapore GP. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

He won his first Monaco GP earlier this year. Peter Fox/LAT Images

Before then winning in Silverstone for the first time. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The winning picture in Mexico City in October wasn't bad, either. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

An epic 2024 title battle ...

After Miami in 2024, Norris secured a further five podium finishes before that year's summer break as he battled with Verstappen for the drivers' championship. Once racing resumed, wins in the Netherlands and Singapore kept Norris' hopes alive, only for a sixth place finish in Sao Paulo -- as Verstappen won from 17th -- to all but end his title hopes.

The pair had several heated clashes, notably in Austria, Austin and Mexico City.

Max Verstappen and Norris had a heated title battle in 2024, testing their friendship. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

... before claiming his own

2025 started perfectly for Norris after winning the Australian GP after starting in pole. In an up-and-down year, Norris battled his teammate Oscar Piastri for the championship lead. The Australian driver took the upper hand in the standings at the Saudi Arabian GP. Victories in Monaco, Austria, Silverstone and Hungary before another win in Mexico saw Norris regain the championship lead. He never relinquished it -- despite a DQ in Las Vegas opening the door for Verstappen to make a late charge.

Norris clinched a momentous crown by finishing third in Abu Dhabi.

Norris celebrates with McLaren boss Andrea Stella on Sunday Mark Thompson/Getty Images