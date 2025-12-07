Open Extended Reactions

The final race of the Formula 1 season is finally here, and there can only be one champion in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen starts on pole at a grand prix he has won from pole four times previously, but he faces competition from Lando Norris, who starts on the front row beside him, leads by 12 points in the championship and won from pole at Yas Marina Circuit last year.

Oscar Piastri remains the outside threat, starting third on the grid and 16 points behind with a much harder task to secure his first world title.

Norris must finish at least third to secure his first world title.

No matter which driver you're backing, it's set up to be a thrilling battle to the chequered flag.

Find out how the rest of the grid shapes up in Laurence Edmondson's qualifying report.

Join us from 11:30 a.m. for live build-up of the F1 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the race from 1 p.m. GMT.