Which countries have produced the most F1 champions?

The United Kingdom has dominated F1 over the years, largely thanks to Lewis Hamilton and his seven World Drivers' Championships. Although a British driver hasn't won a title since Hamilton in 2020, some droughts are much longer.

The 2025 season finale could shake things up. If McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins the championship, he will become the first Australian winner in 45 years (since Alan Jones in 1980). He'll need some help to accomplish that feat. Meanwhile, teammate Lando Norris could notch his first driver's title and the U.K.'s 21st.

Ahead of the final race of the 2025 season, take a look at the countries that have produced the most F1 champions below:

United Kingdom, 20

Lewis Hamilton, 7

Jackie Stewart, 3

Graham Hill, 2

Jim Clark, 2

James Hunt, 1

Damon Hill, 1

Jenson Button, 1

John Surtees, 1

Mike Hawthorn, 1

Nigel Mansell, 1

Germany, 12

Michael Schumacher, 7

Sebastian Vettel, 4

Nico Rosberg, 1

Brazil, 8

Ayrton Senna, 3

Nelson Piquet, 3

Emerson Fittipaldi, 2

Argentina, 5

Juan Manuel Fangio, 5

Australia, 4

Jack Brabham, 3

Alan Jones, 1

Austria, 4

Niki Lauda, 3

Jochen Rindt, 1

Netherlands, 4

Max Verstappen, 4

Finland, 4

Mika Hakkinen, 2

Keke Rosberg, 1

Kimi Raikkonen, 1

France, 4

Alain Prost, 4

Italy, 3

Alberto Ascari, 2

Nino Farina, 1

United States, 2

Mario Andretti, 1

Phil Hill, 1

Spain, 2

Fernando Alonso, 2

New Zealand, 1

Denny Hulme, 1

South Africa, 1

Jody Scheckter, 1

Canada, 1

Jacques Villeneuve, 1

