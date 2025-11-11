What was the closest drivers' title battle in F1 history?

Open Extended Reactions

The race to the 2025 F1 world drivers' championship is heating up. After Red Bull's Max Verstappen won four consecutive titles, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren are looking to dethrone him.

Heading into the final races of the year, Norris leads his teammate by 24 points and Verstappen by 49. With 83 points remaining, here's a look at the closest title battles in F1 history.

.5 points

Niki Lauda over Alain Prost (1984)

1 point

Mike Hawthorn over Stirling Moss (1958)

Phil Hill over Wolfgang von Trips (1961)

John Surtees over Graham Hill (1964)

James Hunt over Niki Lauda (1976)

Nelson Piquet over Carlos Reutemann (1981)

Michael Schumacher over Damon Hill (1994)

Kimi Raikkonen over Lewis Hamilton (2007)

Lewis Hamilton over Felipe Massa (2008)

2 points

Nelson Piquet over Alain Prost (1983)

Alain Prost over Nigel Mansell (1986)

Mika Hakkinen over Eddie Irvine (1999)

Michael Schumacher over Kimi Raikkonen (2003)

3 points

Giuseppe Farina over Juan Manuel Fangio (1950)

Juan Manuel Fangio over Stirling Moss (1956)

Emerson Fittipaldi over Clay Regazzoni (1974)

Ayrton Senna over Alain Prost (1988)

Sebastian Vettel over Fernando Alonso (2010)

4 points

Jack Brabham over Tony Brooks (1959)

Jody Scheckter over Gilles Villeneuve (1979)

5 points

Denny Hulme over Jack Brabham (1967)

Jochen Rindt over Jacky Ickx (1970)

Keke Rosberg over Didier Pironi (1982)

Nico Rosberg over Lewis Hamilton (2006)

