Which F1 drivers and teams have the most championships?

Formula One awards a world drivers' championship and a world constructors' championship at the end of each season. The drivers' title is presented to the top competitor behind the wheel, while the constructors' championship is given to the top team.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher own the record for the most career F1 world drivers' titles with seven apiece, while Ferrari has won the most world constructors' championships with 16.

Here's a look at the drivers and teams who have won the most F1 world championships:

Drivers

Lewis Hamilton: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Michael Schumacher: 7 (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Juan Manuel Fangio: 5 (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)

Alain Prost: 4 (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Jack Brabham: 3 (1959, 1960, 1966)

Niki Lauda: 3 (1975, 1977, 1984)

Nelson Piquet: 3 (1981, 1983, 1987)

Ayrton Senna: 3 (1988, 1990, 1991)

Max Verstappen: 3 (2021, 2022, 2023)

Constructors

Ferrari: 16 (1961, 1964, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008)

Williams: 9 (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)

McLaren: 8 (1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998)

Mercedes: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Lotus: 7 (1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1978)

Red Bull Racing: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023)

