Francesco Farioli refused to answer multiple questions on Jordan Henderson not wearing the captains armband vs. Galatasaray and not celebrating with the team. (2:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Henderson will not be leaving Ajax in this transfer window despite a bid from Monaco, sources have told ESPN.

The Ligue 1 side were pushing to sign the veteran midfielder and while sources have told ESPN that Henderson was initially keen on a move, he has agreed to stay until the end of the season.

Henderson had fuelled speculation about his future on Thursday by not wearing the captain's armband for the Europa League clash against Galatasaray, after which manager Francesco Farioli was angered by questions regarding the 34-year-old.

Farioli had been intent on keeping the former Liverpool captain despite Ajax's financial issues.

Henderson, who has captained the Eredivisie giants since February 2024, gave the armband to goalkeeper Remko Pasveer before Ajax beat Galatasaray 2-1 to qualify for the knockout stages.

Henderson didn't address the media after the match but Pasveer told Ziggo Sport: "Jordan wanted to focus on the match and not on peripheral matters. That was discussed just before the match.

Jordan Henderson gave the captain's armband to Remko Pasveer as Ajax beat Galatasaray on Thursday. Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"He doesn't want it to be about him, but about the game. It's good that I can take over from him. That way we're there for each other. If he feels good about this, then that's the best we can do."

Henderson was Liverpool's skipper from 2015 until 2023 before surprisingly joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

After just 17 appearances he signed for Ajax, where he has featured 26 times in the league. He has also represented England 81 times, scoring three goals.

Ajax are second in the Eredivisie while Monaco lie third in Ligue 1.

"Every 45 minutes there is news and something comes out," Ajax boss Farioli said. "Henderson proved himself today as a great player and professional. He played a very good game."

Joking about Henderson's performance corresponding with him not wearing the armband, Fariola added: "Maybe he's a bit lighter now."

Information from ESPN Netherlands and ESPN's Julien Laurens was used for this report.