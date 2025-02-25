Take a look back at the evolution of transfer fees over the last two decades in women's football. (1:05)

Bay FC and Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji has backed the Copper Queens to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco this July, dubbing them a 'chosen generation'.

Zambia placed third at WAFCON 2022, also in Morocco, qualifying them for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They also featured at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, and Paris in 2024.

Kundananji, whose transfer to Bay FC last year was a world record fee at the time, is already off to a superb start under new Zambia women's national team coach Nora Häuptle, having scored in a recent 2-0 win over Malawi.

Before her first international window under Häuptle - the former Ghana women's coach who replaced disgraced Bruce Mwape -- Kundananji spoke to ESPN ahead of her second NWSL season with Bay FC.

Kundananji told ESPN: "I'm just looking forward to being part of her team and to know her on a personal level because now, we'll be able to talk to her and everything.

"After watching Ghana playing the game, I'm trying to imagine how Zambia is going to play. I know we have a very big team - a best team who can win a lot of games and a lot of trophies.

"WAFCON is coming soon. Just looking forward to that. I feel like we are coming back victorious. I believe that because Zambia is a special team.

"We have broken so many records as this generation - I feel like it's a chosen generation for Zambia's women's national team. We are ready to go there and shine free. The new coach saw something in us... I'm just looking forward to that."

Zambia striker Racheal Kundanaji has faith that she and fellow forward Barbra Banda (out of focus here) will be able to lead the Copper Queens to AFCON glory come July. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Kundananji and Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda are expected to spearhead a superb Zambia attack.

Kundananji had the opportunity to face national teammate Banda in her debut season in the NWSL. Banda's winner was the only goal in an encounter which she relished even though according to Kundananji, it sparked mixed feelings in Zambia.

She said of the experience: "It's something which makes it special because whenever we are playing against Orlando, you see the fans will turn out to come not only in the stadium, but also back home. They don't know who they're supporting.

"When Barbra holds the ball, they're like: 'Hey, Barbra!' When I hold the ball, they're like: 'Hey, Kundananji!' It's something which is so special and something which I enjoy too."

Zambia will be in Group A with hosts Morocco, along with Senegal and DR Congo. The top two will advance to the quarter-finals along with the two best third-placed teams across three groups.

With Banda having missed the last WAFCON due to CAF's controversial testosterone requirements for players in the tournament, she is expected to return after being cleared to play in the World Cup and Olympics. This is expected to give the Copper Queens a major boost.

"It's so exciting looking at our national team, Zambia, where we've come from. We've come a long way, with a lot of ups and downs, but we've kept on improving each and every day," Banda told ESPN.

"I'm hoping to achieve better things once it comes to WAFCON in July with the new coaching staff that we have. It's going to help in one or two ways and the most important thing [for preparation] we have is the club here, which is helping me to be at my level best (given that she has limited time in camp with the national team).

"I'm just wishing all the best to the new coach that has been appointed and I'm ready to work with her and see the vision that she has for the team."