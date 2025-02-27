Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

The TFF fined the 62-year-old Portuguese 1,617,000 Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticised the match officials in a news conference following the 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

The penalties were due to "derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football, the TFF said.

The TFF said Mourinho's remarks violated sports ethics, promoted violence and disorder and could incite fan incidents.

Monday's game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Jose Mourinho has been banned for four games by the Turkish Football Federation. ANP via Getty Images

After the match, Mourinho made a point of praising the referee, highlighting the fact he was not from Turkey.

"The performance of the referee was a top performance," Mourinho said.

"Anyone, not just from this country but also abroad, watched a big football match. I think the man responsible for that was the referee.

Mourinho was also asked about an incident early in the game involving his 19-year-old defender Yusuf Akcicek, to which he said: "Again, I have to thank the referee because with a Turkish referee after the big dive and the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on top of the kids.

"A Turkish referee would have [given Akcicek] a yellow card after one minute, and after five minutes I would have to change him."

Galatasaray have said they will "initiate criminal proceedings" and report Mourinho to FIFA and UEFA over what they called "racist statements."

Fenerbahce issued a statement on Tuesday defending Mourinho, saying his comments were taken out of context and deliberately distorted. The club said it was planning to take a legal action "against this baseless accusation."

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials.

