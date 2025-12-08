Mohamed Salah trains with Liverpool, travel status unclear - sources

Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens talk about what they believe Mohamed Salah's next move might be following his recent remarks about not featuring in the last few matches. (1:58)

Mohamed Salah trained with the Liverpool first-team on Monday morning ahead of the squad's flight to Milan for the Champions League clash with Inter Milan, two days after saying his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

Salah emerged alongside Hugo Ekitike as the players stepped onto the training pitch. He was then hugged by midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai.

Sources have told ESPN that it is yet to be decided internally whether Salah will travel to Italy when the team flies from Liverpool Airport at 3.30 p.m. GMT.

Salah, 33, has put his Liverpool future in doubt with an explosive post-match interview at Elland Road on Saturday after being left on the substitutes' bench for the entirety of the champions' 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

Mohamed Salah trained at Kirkby on Monday. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

The Egypt international was dropped by manager Arne Slot for the 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham on Nov. 30 and also named as a substitute for the 1-1 home draw against Sunderland last Wednesday and the weekend trip to Leeds.

Having scored just four goals in 13 league appearances so far this season, Salah is enduring his least productive period for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of the 2017.

Salah's contribution of 29 goals in 38 league games last season helped secure Liverpool's 20th league title and earned the player the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award.

The former Chelsea forward also signed a new £400,000-a-week two-year contract at Anfield, despite ongoing interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

But despite having 18 months remaining on that contract, Liverpool could be forced to offload Salah in January if the player does not back down from his comments about the club and Slot.