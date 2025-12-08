Cole Palmer stays behind as Chelsea travel to Atalanta for Champions League game

ESPN's Janusz Michallik believes Chelsea should be aiming to finishing in the top 4 and doesn't believe they will win the Premier League title. (1:18)

Cole Palmer has not travelled with the Chelsea squad for the Champions League trip to Atalanta.

Boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed the England forward is being rested as part of his recovery from a spell out injured.

Palmer was sidelined initially by a groin problem, and then for an extra week after breaking a toe at home.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the Blues since September in Saturday's goalless draw against Bournemouth.

Marseca said: "Cole is in part of his process in this moment. He's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days.

"So we planned that, and it's just a way to protect him."

Liam Delap is also absent after injuring a shoulder at Bournemouth, but Maresca had a positive update on the striker.

"Liam, fortunately, [there] is not any fracture, so that is good news," added the Italian.