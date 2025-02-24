Jeff Carlisle details some key aspects from San Diego FC's preparation for their first MLS season. (2:16)

Nigerian musical artist Tems, the Grammy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, recently joined the San Diego FC ownership group as a club partner ahead of their 2025 MLS expansion season.

While her move makes her the first African woman to own - in part or full - a professional team in the USA, it adds to the growing number of African women who are taking ownership roles in clubs outside Africa.

"We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a club partner," SDFC chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a statement.

"Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization."

On Instagram the singer shared her excitement about her investment, expressing her deep connection to football.

"Hey San Diego, it's Tems, and I'm so excited to be a part of SDFC. I am thrilled to join San Diego FC's ownership group and be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture, and community. Football unites people in a powerful way, and I'm eager to help build something special in San Diego," she wrote.

She went further to reveal how her love for football goes back a long way: "I have always loved football. Growing up, I watched my brother play with his friends, and I was always intrigued."

Beyond her ownership ambitions, Tems is also committed to developing young football talents through a partnership with Right to Dream Academy, pointing to the parallels between music and sports in providing opportunities for young people.

Here are some other African women who have put their money behind their love of the beautiful game.

Akosua Puni Essien - FC Como - Italy

The wife of former Chelsea and Ghana star Michael Essien, Akosua Puni Essien became the first African woman to own a foreign football club when she bought Italian third division club Como at an auction in 2017. The club had gone into bankruptcy following financial issues and was auctioned for 237 000 Euros.

Essien put in the highest bid to beat out competition from over thirty buyers to gain ownership of the 100-year old club, and renamed it FC Como.

The purchase made her the first Ghanaian to own a European club, but more importantly, it made her the first African woman to do so and the first foreign female club owner in Italy.

Among the notable former players who have turned out for Como are Italy's 1982 FIFA World Cup heroes Paolo Rossi, who made six appearances on loan in 1975-76, and Marco Tardelli, who spent a season at the club before making his move to Juventus in 1976.

Legendary Azzurri full-back Gianluca Zambrotta, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2006 with Italy, and current Lazio and Italy midfielder Marco Parolo are products of the Como youth system.

Unfortunately, the club had their application to be Como's successor in Serie C rejected by the FIGC, the Italian Football Federation. Instead, another company, which was named Como 1907 S.r.l., were admitted and now compete in Serie A.

Eniola Aluko, who was born in Nigeria but played internationally for England, is now a football pundit and part-owner of FC Como's women's team in Italy. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Eni Aluko - FC Como Women

In 2024, former England women's player Eniola Aluko joined the ranks of African women to own a football club when she acquired a major stake in FC Como women's team.

Nigeria-born Aluko announced that she was part of Mercury 13, a $100 million ownership group that secured a majority stake in the club, which was established in 2020 and competes in Italy's Serie A.

Aluko moved to England as child and went on to enjoy a successful career with the Lionesses before transitioning to broadcasting and sports management, serving as Sporting Director for Aston Villa and Angel City FC.

Speaking on the investment, Aluko said: "We bought the majority stakes in Como Women; it was the sort of play on how can we shift the narrative of women's football, how can we speak to a new audience, how can we create a new world in women's football by investing in it."

Nneka Ede - Lusitano SAD - Portugal

Three years after Essien's accomplishment, Nigeria's Nneka Ede became only the second African woman to take ownership of a foreign club when she purchased Portuguese third division club Lusitano Ginasio Club Futebol SAD in 2020.

Ede, a former semi professional footballer who was born in the UK, played in England and was the first diaspora player to try out for the Nigeria senior women's national team. She acquired a 100 percent stake in the century-old club.

At the time, she said her goal was not just to build the club, but to help create a pathway for young footballers. She said: "I am excited about this opportunity and I hope that this new chapter will deepen the already great sporting relations between Nigeria and Portugal, continue with the rich history of Lusitano club, and provide a pathway for young talent to develop and shine through."

Ede still currently owns the Evora-based club, which competes in the third division of the Portuguese league.