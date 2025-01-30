Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said he has told Marcus Rashford he needs to leave the Premier League club, describing his situation as "embarrassing."

Rashford has been left out of the last 11 United matchday squads by manager Ruben Amorim, who on Sunday said he would rather pick 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital than the England international. On Wednesday, Amorim then stated that Rashford "has to change" if he is to ever play for the club again.

Rooney, United's top goalscorer of all-time who briefly played with Rashford for club and country, believes it's time for the 27-year-old to move as he's "not the same."

"I've spoken to Marcus a couple of times and I've given him my thoughts and my opinion," Rooney, who was recently sacked as manager of English second-tier side Plymouth Argyle, said on The Overlap.

"I said you need to leave the football club because whatever is going on in his life and whatever is going on at Manchester United, he's not the same. It's not him.

"So I said for him, to have a fresh start, he needs to leave the club. The fact that your manager is coming out and saying that you are not training right is crazy.

"With Marcus, it's been going on for two years and it's sad. It's really sad."

While Rashford has voiced his desire for a new challenge, he has been unable to find a January transfer away from the club. The window shuts on Monday.

Rooney, who has sons in United's academy teams, added: "I went into Carrington on Sunday to take my kids to game day, and Marcus was out on the training pitch with the fitness coach.

"But he was right over towards where the parents were walking past for the kids' games. I looked at him, thinking how embarrassing it must be for him as parents walk past.

"I was surprised when [Rashford's training issues] started over two years ago, but now I'm not."