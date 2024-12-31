Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard's current managerial roles in the Championship. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney has departed as manager of second-tier Plymouth Argyle after agreeing to mutually parts ways with the club after 25 games.

Rooney, the Manchester United and England legend, had been hoping to kickstart his non-playing career in his fourth role in management but leaves after seven months at the Championship club, with just five victories to his name.

"Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect," Plymouth said in a statement on Tuesday.

The news follows disappointing spells for Rooney at Derby County, D.C. United and Birmingham City, who were relegated to League One following Rooney's disastrous 15-game run.

Plymouth, having finished a place above Birmingham last year, will now hope to avoid the same fate.

"To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever," Rooney said in a statement.

"Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results."