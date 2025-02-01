Liverpool ratings: Salah shines to end Bournemouth's streak

Luis Miguel Echegaray is joined Janusz Michallik to give their immediate reaction to Liverpool's hard-fought win over Bournemouth. (1:26)

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points on Saturday afternoon, securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A bright start by the hosts saw them look to create opportunities from their transitions when winning back possession, with Antoine Semenyo's pace causing problems down the left flank. The Bournemouth attacker came close to opening the scoring when he hit the post from a flashed effort at goal.

Liverpool got themselves in front on the half-hour mark when Mohamed Salah slotted away the penalty won by Cody Gakpo following a foul from Bournemouth's Lewis Cook. The Cherries almost levelled the scoring when David Brooks had the ball in the back of the net before Milos Kerkez was ruled offside in the buildup.

Alisson was required to get out quickly to deny Semenyo early in the second half. Still, it wasn't until the 71st minute when Bournemouth had their biggest chance of the game as a strike from substitute Marcus Tavernier hit the post and fell to Justin Kluivert, who hit off target in front of an open goal.

That miss proved to be costly as a moment of magic from Salah saw him double the Reds' lead, with a curling effort placed perfectly into the far corner.

The win also puts an end to Bournemouth's 11-game unbeaten Premier League run.

Positives

A difficult victory against one of the in-form Premier League sides helped secure a vital three points in the title race. Liverpool defended well across the 90 minutes and converted the limited chances they had to score.

Negatives

Liverpool conceded a few too many chances and were fortunate not to concede from Kluivert's miss. Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set to miss some time after going off with an injury, though it didn't look to be too serious.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 6 -- Took no chances with Alexis Mac Allister who looked to be one foul away from being sent off. Adapted well when his side got two goals ahead to see out the remainder of the game.

Player ratings

GK Alisson, 8 -- Equal to Bournemouth's efforts in the first half with comfortable stops. Made a crucial stop to deny Semenyo in the 50th minute, and was involved again in stoppage time to prevent a ball going in at the near post.

DF Andrew Robertson, 6 -- Not involved much defensively in the first half with the opponents prioritising their moves down the opposite flank. Alert to crosses coming into his defensive zone, and tracked Tavernier when he looked to move across him to get inside the box.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 7 -- Perfectly timed his step-up to catch Kerkez offside, and impressed with his play when transitioning the ball forward. Got tight against the forwards when required and won the ball back convincingly.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- Liverpool's captain was quick to react to danger, excelling in duels, while commanding the line to ensure the midfield could set the press when Bournemouth had the ball in advanced areas.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- Caught out of position at times and a poor clearance almost led to Bournemouth opening the scoring. Endured a difficult battle with Semenyo in an overall mixed performance from the 26-year-old.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 8 -- Displayed his range of passing and helped transition play consistently. Regularly timed his tackles well to win back possession, while also being in the right position to intercept passes.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 7 -- - The Argentina international picked up intelligent positions during defensive phases of the game, and looked to play first-time passes to work the ball through Bournemouth's midfield. Replaced by Curtis Jones on the hour mark after fouling once while on a yellow card.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 7 -- The 24-year-old was difficult to pick up with intelligent off-the-ball movement in advanced midfield areas as he pulled Bournemouth players out of position and made runs in behind their defensive line. Should have done better with his effort that was straight at the goalkeeper after he was played in by Gakpo.

FW Cody Gakpo, 7 -- There was always a feeling that something could happen when Gakpo was on the ball, as the Netherlands international looked bright when isolating his marker as well as when cutting inside. Won the penalty with a run in behind before drawing the foul from Bournemouth's Cook. Replaced in the 70th minute.

FW Luis Díaz, 7 -- Moved into channels to link up with Liverpool's wide players and impressed in tight areas to keep possession under pressure. Moved to the left flank when Darwin Núñez was introduced.

FW Mohamed Salah, 9 -- Composed from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead with an accurate strike where the goalkeeper couldn't get to. Quiet in the second half until producing a moment of magic to guide the ball into the far corner. A crucial goal at an important time.

With his two goals against Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah is now the sixth all-time leading goal scorer in the Premier League. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Curtis Jones (Mac Allister 60'), 7 -- Involved early with a shot that was blocked, before laying off Alexander-Arnold. Pressed well and often made the right decision on counter-attacks, finding Salah before Liverpool's second goal.

Conor Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 70'), 6 -- Looked to play forwards when in possession, but not tested much defensively until the 90th minute when winning a duel to earn Liverpool a goal kick.

Darwin Núñez (Gakpo 70'), 6 -- Made direct runs to help create space for Salah and Díaz, providing a more physical presence to allow Liverpool to go long when Bournemouth began to press higher up the pitch.

Wataru Endo (Salah 88'), N/R -- Introduced as Liverpool looked to see out the remainder of the game.