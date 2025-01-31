Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window is open across Europe as clubs look to do some midseason business. But what are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday in January, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Will Christopher Nkunku be at Chelsea on Feb. 4?

Nkunku is determined to leave Chelsea in the next few days. The France international forward is not happy about being a fringe player for Enzo Maresca's team, where he features mostly as a starter in the UEFA Conference League. He has told the Blues' hierarchy that he wants to find a new project, and the club are not against letting him leave if their valuation is matched. However, they want to recoup the €60m they spent to sign him from RB Leipzig just 18 months ago.

The former PSG player would be happy to stay in England or go back to Germany. And sources said that Manchester United have asked to be kept informed of developments in case Alejandro Garnacho departs. -- Julien Laurens

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement to sign 16-year-old Corinthians left-back Denner, but due to FIFA rules, he could only make the transfer to England after he turns 18. -- ESPN Brasil

Christopher Nkunku is unhappy at Chelsea and is pushing to leave in this window. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Could one of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham or Villa land a late move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel?

Yes. Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has confirmed that the 19-year-old Tel wants to leave and said: "I've rarely had so many clubs call me about a player before." But although Chelsea have made a lot of the early running, Tottenham feel they have an opportunity to win the race by offering a clearer path to regular first-team football and had a €60m offer accepted on Thursday night. The player has yet to make a decision though and personal terms have not been reached.

Sources said that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Ligue 1 side Marseille are also interested -- although United must focus on outgoings first -- while it remains unclear if Arsenal pivot away from their pursuit of Villa striker Ollie Watkins. If they do, Tel will be one alternative. -- James Olley

After telling Bayern that he wanted to stay, Tel has changed his mind and has opened the door to a departure before the deadline as he has become frustrated by his lack of game time this season. Bayern want €60m for a permanent deal but are hoping that a bidding war breaks out between interested clubs; Tel wants to move to England and join a team where he will play regularly -- ideally one that is in the Champions League.

Currently, Tottenham are leading the way but are not in a strong position considering their poor league performance. United have been in talks with Bayern and Tel's agent for two days, but the club has to find an exit for Marcus Rashford first, and time is running out.

Tel could be Arsenal's second option if they don't manage to sign Watkins, while, as James says, Chelsea were the first club to get in touch about the player early in this transfer window and could yet move if Nkunku is allowed to depart. -- Laurens

Which players could leave Man United before the deadline?

Man United would consider offers to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Victor Lindelöf before the deadline, but that's optimistic because they will both be free agents this summer. Casemiro, 32, is available, and United are willing to sanction a straight loan while paying a portion of his wages. However, the Brazilian hasn't shown much desire to go this month, and he already rejected a move to Roma, which means it would take a good offer to get things moving.

Young striker Rasmus Højlund is another interesting situation. He's not playing well, but many clubs are looking for a striker on loan. United, however, could not afford to let Antony (who has already signed for Real Betis on loan), Rashford and Højlund leave without bringing in a replacement. -- Rob Dawson

And what about Rashford?

Man United want him out and Rashford wants to play, but this has now become a game of poker. Will United drop their financial demands or will Rashford agree to take a pay cut to move to another club? It's likely either will need to happen if he's going to go before the deadline.

It's possible that this one will go right to the wire on Monday. Which side is going to blink first? -- Dawson

play 1:28 Why Marcotti thinks Arsenal should go for Vlahovic over Watkins Gabriele Marcotti believes that Arsenal should target Dusan Vlahovic instead of Ollie Watkins after they tabled a bid for the English striker.

Is Man City's business over for January?

They hope not. The possibility that midfielder Douglas Luiz could be allowed to leave Juventus has got City boss Pep Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain interested. City would be keen on a loan for Luiz -- who used to play for the club 2017-19, but he didn't make a first-team appearance until the end of the season with an option to make it permanent. Juventus have suggested they want a permanent move now or an obligation to sign permanently in the summer.

As right-back Kyle Walker has left for Milan, there's also interest in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, whose transfer is valued at around €80m, but that might have to wait until the summer.

One thing that could be of interest is the fact that Al Nassr have a delegation based in London ahead of the SPL deadline on Friday night and one of the players being discussed is City midfielder Mateo Kovacic. As of Thursday evening, City had yet to receive contact from the Saudi club, r but informal enquiries have been made to Kovacic's representatives. It's a hard deal to do but one to keep an eye on. -- Dawson

James McAtee is likely to stay at City this month because the club is unable to loan him out of the country. City have already used their full allocation of six loans and cannot sanction another, so unless Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to make a significant offer to sign him permanently rather than on loan, he will be staying at the Etihad. -- Mark Ogden

Tottenham are struggling in the league, will they sign anyone?

Ange Postecoglou certainly wants them to, but oddly, that is part of the problem. Postecoglou has a very specific style of play and wants players to fit that system, but the 59-year-old is under mounting pressure after a dismal run of results has left Spurs in 15th place in the Premier League. So do Spurs back a manager they may have to sack in the coming weeks? Or do they hedge their bets in the final few days of the window, either keeping their powder dry as players return from injury or sign a player the club feels is better suited to their future plans with one eye on life after Postecoglou? Either way, there is surely a consensus that the forward line needs strengthening and they've had that €60m bid for Tel accepted, although it remains to be seen if he wants to move to Spurs.

Central midfield has long needed more guile, hence the interest in Lille's Angel Gomes. Chairman Daniel Levy has long held a reputation for doing business late in the window, and here we are again. -- Olley

With only six months remaining on his contract at Lille, Gomes is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League. At 24, the former Manchester United academy graduate wants to come home. He has been great with Lille in the last four seasons, playing in the Champions League and making his England debut. Tottenham are keen to sign him, like West Ham and Everton, but this one is probably more for the summer transfer window than the final days of January. -- Laurens

play 1:43 Is Ricardo Pepi the answer to West Ham's striker struggles? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi's reported move to Premier League side West Ham.

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is the subject of interest from Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen heading into the final days of the transfer window, with sources telling ESPN that the Republic of Ireland international could yet leave the Amex Stadium in a permanent deal. Sources said that a move to German Bundesliga would appeal to the 20-year-old, due to the success of a number of young players doing the same in recent years, but Brighton are open to a loan or a permanent transfer. -- Ogden

- Chelsea defender Axel Disasi wants to go to Aston Villa and the club has received an offer for a loan with no option to sign permanently. The discussions are continuing, but all parties are optimistic a deal will happen. -- Laurens

- Newcastle United have been looking closely at Real Sociedad winger Take Kubo, but the Spanish club won't let him leave this month. -- Rodri Faez

- Atlanta United is closing in on the acquisition of Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath, and is prepared to break the record for an incoming transfer to MLS in order to get the $22m (plus add-ons) deal over the line. -- Jeff Carlisle

- Former U.S. international forward Matthew Hoppe is set to sign with Danish side Sonderskjye, a source has confirmed to ESPN after Transfermarkt initially broke the news. Capped eight times for the U.S., Hoppe had been on the books of English Championship side Middlesbrough, but had his contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this month. -- Carlisle

- Napoli want to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Noa Lang. The Italian club have offered a fee of €25m, but PSV do not want to let the 25-year-old go and instead are looking to bring in a left-back themselves, following Matteo Dams' departure to the United Arab Emirates. -- ESPN NL

- Feyenoord do not want to let Mexico striker Santiago Giménez leave the club this month. But AC Milan are interested and are reported to be preparing a €35m offer for the 23-year-old. -- ESPN NL

- Ajax are looking to bring in a left winger, but they might already have the perfect option. Carlos Forbs, who is on loan at Wolves and has made just one start and nine appearances overall in the Premier League, is in talks over an early return to Amsterdam. -- ESPN NL

- Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who has previously played for Liverpool, Barcelona and Fiorentina, is one of the main targets for Santos after they announced the return of Neymar, but is set to move to Girona. -- ESPN Brasi

- Botafogo and Cruzeiro are both looking to hire a new coach. For Botafogo, Vasco Matos (Santa Clara) is an option, while there have been rumors about former Barcelona and Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino and ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid coach Rafael Benítez that have not advanced. For Cruzeiro, Renato Gaúcho (formerly of Grêmio) has been tipped to replace Fernando Diniz. -- ESPN Brasil

- Flamengo are trying to reach an agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, after closing a move for Juventus defender Danilo. -- ESPN Brasil

- Palmeiras striker Rony has seen a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan collapse, while Palmeiras have not given up on the signing of Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira and will wait until Monday's deadline day before restarting negotiations. -- ESPN Brasil

- Toluca are still looking to sign a goalkeeper after the surprise departure of Tiago Volpi, who decided to return to Brazil with Gremio for personal reasons. Sources told ESPN there is interest in Marseille goalkeeper Pau López, who is on loan at Girona of Spain. -- Adriana Maldonado, ESPN Deportes

- Boca Juniors have made an offer to sign Roma captain and midfielder Leandro Paredes, and are now waiting for a response. -- ESPN Argentina