Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have had a €60 million ($62.5m) offer accepted by Bayern Munich on Thursday for their French forward Mathys Tel, sources have told ESPN.

Tel, 19, has decided to leave the German side and is attracting a lot of interest from English clubs.

Bayern wanted €60m for the France under-21 international and Spurs have become the first team to agree a deal with the Bavarian giants.

ESPN sources added, however, that the player has not yet chosen to join the north London club and personal terms have not been reached, although if Tel decides to join Ange Postecoglou's side, it is understood that a contract would be agreed quite quickly.

Tel and his entourage are also waiting to see which other clubs send an offer for him, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN reported earlier on Thursday that Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all retain interest in the player.

Aston Villa see him as a great replacement for the departing Jhon Durán, even if they have different profiles.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.