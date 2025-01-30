Gabriele Marcotti believes that Arsenal should target Dusan Vlahovic instead of Ollie Watkins after they tabled a bid for the English striker. (1:28)

Chelsea are set to make an offer to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, while Aston Villa's Jhon Durán is closing in on completing a £64.5m switch to Al Nassr. And it's Deadline Day in the Women's Super League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Tottenham, Chelsea among 6 clubs vying for Tel

- Sources: PSV reject West Ham offer for USA's Pepi

- Source: PSG's Simons to join Leipzig permanently

- Liga MX's Monterrey in talks to sign Sergio Ramos

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could be on his way to Chelsea. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are set to make an offer to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to L'Equipe. Garnacho, 20, has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim and is also of interest to Napoli as they seek a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG for €60m. United are looking to raise funds, and Marcus Rashford could also depart, but want a fee of €95m to let Garnacho go. However, a swap deal involving Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could reduce the total amount for all concerned and United are keen to bring him in.

- Free agent centre-back Sergio Ramos is in talks with Liga MX side Monterrey, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. It is reported that talks have been ongoing with the 38-year-old's representatives for several days, and they have now made an official approach despite initial concerns over his salary demands, with hopes of signing him on a one-year deal. Ramos has been a free agent since leaving Sevilla last summer.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have turned down an offer for Japan international winger Kaoru Mitoma from Al Nassr, reports the Athletic. The Saudi Pro League side are said to have made a proposal worth €65 million or the 27-year-old, amid plans to make a signing to strengthen their forward line before the transfer window closes. Mitoma has been a key player so far this season for the Seagulls, having directly contributed to eight goals in 23 Premier League matches, and there is belief that an improved offer could be put forward for him.

- Ajax are interested in Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, reports De Telegraaf. It is believed that the 22-year-old is at the top of their shortlist as they look to land a left winger, and they could explore a loan deal with the Blaugrana, who are hoping to find a temporary move for him this season so that he can play more minutes.

- Talks are ongoing between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich regarding a €60m deal for striker Mathys Tel, reports L'Equipe. Despite previous reports linking the 19-year-old with a loan move away from the Allianz Arena, the latest indicates that Spurs are pushing to sign him permanently ahead of other suitors, and it is believed that the Premier League club are willing to meet his valuation. Tel is also on the radars of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- RB Leipzig have signed Xavi Simons on a permanent transfer from PSG for a fee of €50m fee and €30m in add-ons. Read

- Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has joined Al Duhail from Galatasaray.

- Barcelona midfielder Pedri has signed new deal until June 2030. Read

- Atlanta United has announced that it has officially acquired Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron and has signed him to a three-year contract with an option for 2028. Read

- Borussia Dortmund have appointed Niko Kovac as their new head coach. The 53-year-old succeeds Nuri Sahin after the former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder was sacked on Jan. 22 with the team struggling in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup. Read

- Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has left his post as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq after 18 months with the team struggling in the bottom half of the table. Read

- Arsenal's women's team have completed the signing of 24-year-old USWNT left-back Jenna Nighswonger from Gotham FC for a reported $100,000 fee. Read

- Kansas City Current striker Temwa Chawinga has penned a three-year contract extension. The extension comes as a reward for the Malawi international's stellar debut campaign in the NWSL, where her record-breaking 20 goals in the 2024 season saw her win the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player award. Read

- Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Škriniar on loan until the end of the season.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe looks at why Aston Villa couldn't say no to a huge offer to sign Jhon Durán.

The word "enigma" has become overused in football, but in Durán's case it's the perfect way to describe a chaotic, mysterious, incredible, but baffling footballer. From a pure talent and potential perspective, few can hold a candle to him. He has scored 20 goals for Aston Villa and almost all of them have been utterly remarkable, from his swerving Goal of the Season contender against Everton, to his audacious lob against Bayern Munich, barely a month goes by without him doing something to send jaws to the floor. The conundrum with the 21-year-old has been that outside of his delicious ball-striking and natural nose for goal, his game is unrefined -- a fact hammered home by the sheer contrast in his understanding of holdup, pressing and game management to Villa teammate Ollie Watkins. The two have struggled to co-exist, in part because they struggle to play together, but also because they both demand to be first choice. Something was going to give in 2025 and it's no surprise that it's Durán that departs, as Unai Emery understandably prefers Watkins' reliability over the Colombia international's maverick nature. That, plus the fact a fee of £64.5m plus bonuses should effectively solve any Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) concerns Villa may have had this campaign, makes it an opportunity the club can't pass up.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among those keen to land teenage Southampton winger Tyler Dibling. (Sun)

- Juventus have sent a €1.5m bid to Dinamo Zagreb to sign 17-year-old centre-back Leon Jakirović. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayer Leverkusen are close to sealing the deal to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan, but Victor Boniface will have to leave for Saudi Arabia first. (Telegraph)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who is currently at FC Salzburg on loan. The 20-year-old is reported to prefer a move to Las Palmas, who are at the front of the queue for him, but there is competition from Real Valladolid, Getafe, and FC Porto. (Relevo)

- Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to sign Galway United's 18-year-old winger Kyle Fitzgerald. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, 22, was set to join Lazio but now Torino are favourites to sign him. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Tottenham have failed in their attempts to sign three Chelsea players -- Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall -- on loan. (Caught Offside)

- Marseille have joined the race to sign Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly, 26. (L'Équipe)

- Lille star Mohamed Bayo has caught the eye of Ipswich and Besiktas and is likely to leave before the deadline. (L'Équipe)

- Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán is set to undergo his medical ahead of his proposed move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. (The Athletic)

- It's Deadline Day in the Women's Super League (WSL) and Chelsea are eager to complete the signing of Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh. (ESPN)

- Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly has released an emotional statement asking to be granted her wish to leave the club in search of first-team football. Manchester United remain keen to sign Kelly on loan, and she has turned down a move to Brighton, but City are reluctant to let her leave for their rivals and another side in the mix at the top of the table. (ESPN)

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is attracting interest from Al Hilal. (Globo Esporte)

- Manchester United want to sign Sporting CP full-back Geovany Quenda as he eyes a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim. (O Jogo)

- Al Ahli are willing to activate the €60m release clause to sign Villarreal attacking midfielder Alex Baena. (Relevo)

- Negotiations are almost complete between AS Monaco and Ajax over a move for midfielder Jordan Henderson. The Ligue 1 club are prepared to sign him on a contract until the summer of 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham are keen to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season. (Teamtalk)

- After signing Neymar, Santos are close to securing a deal to land midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus. (Nicolo Schira)

- Southampton have turned down an offer from Leeds United for striker Cameron Archer, with multiple clubs in the Championship interested. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus are set to demand an offer worth €80m before parting ways with wing-back Andrea Cambiaso. (Ekrem Konur)