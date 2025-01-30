USMNT's Ricardo Pepi comes off the bench to score PSV Eindhoven's third goal against NAC Breda. (0:49)

West Ham United have had a €25 million ($26m) initial bid rejected for PSV and United States forward Ricardo Pepi, sources have told ESPN.

A source said West Ham could return with another offer.

The Premier League club are in the market for a striker ahead of the January transfer deadline following injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug.

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham's offer was a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, although PSV turned it down.

Pepi has 18 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, including scoring what would turn out to be the winner in a 3-2 victory over a rotated Liverpool side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He also has 13 goals in 33 games for the USMNT, where he has been a regular fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup.