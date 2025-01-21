Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team midfielder Luca de la Torre on Tuesday joined San Diego FC on loan from LaLiga's Celta Vigo on a 12-month loan for the MLS club's inaugural season.

De la Torre, 26, spent the past two seasons with Celta, making 67 appearances, with four goals and nine assists in all competitions. For the United States, the San Diego native has earned 24 senior caps, including appearances in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2024 Copa América.

He is also a two-time Concacaf Nations League winner (2023, 2024). His last call-up was in September 2024, under then-USMNT interim coach Mikey Varas, who will be his new coach at San Diego. The loan includes a purchase option.

"We're thrilled to bring Luca home to San Diego," SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps said. "Luca's journey -- competing in some of the world's top leagues and representing the USMNT -- speaks volumes about his dedication and talent.

"But what makes this moment truly special is that he's coming home to represent the city that shaped him. We're excited for him to connect with our fans and community in a meaningful way and play an important role in our historic inaugural season."

Celta on Tuesday also announced the transfer of winger Jonathan Bamba, 28, who will join MLS club Chicago Fire as a designated player through 2027.