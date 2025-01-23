Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino highlighted Zack Steffen's efforts in goal against Costa Rica, before clarifying that any player can earn a starting role on the squad through strong performances.

The Colorado Rapids goalkeeper returned to the field with the USMNT for the first time since March 2022, making three key saves to clinch a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

"Today, he performed really, really well. A few saves that were amazing and showed the quality of the keeper. Because for me, and for us, I think the keeper needs to save on the goal. And today he was great," said Pochettino after the match.

"And then can add different areas to work with the keeper but the most important [is the clean sheet]. In this type of situation, the keeper needs to save and he showed his quality, so I'm happy for him...today, with his opportunity, I think it is good for us the coaching staff to feel that we can trust him."

Zack Steffen made a pair of excellent saves to secure a clean sheet in USMNT's victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday night Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images

Steffen played an integral part of the USMNT on the road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, before failing to make the roster under former head coach Gregg Berhalter. He appeared in six qualifying matches, managing a 4W-1D-1L record and earning two clean sheets.

Overall, he's totaled 10 shutouts in 29 appearances since making his senior team debut on Jan. 28, 2018 against Bosnia-Herzegovina

"It's been a couple of years, a hard road man. A hard road, mentality. I am happy to get out on the field, first and foremost...my teammates and coaching staff gave me great confidence and I am glad I could do my part and keep the team in it when I was called upon and finish the camp well with a shutout," said Steffen.

"It's great, it gives me confidence and hopefully gives my teammates a lot of confidence that they can rely on me. It's great to end the camp with a three-goal win and a shutout, it's been a while since I had a shutout so very good night."

Matt Turner has served as the starting goalkeeper for several tournaments, including the recent 2024 Copa America and played the friendly against Mexico in one of Pochettino's first matches as manager.

The Argentine coach expressed satisfaction with Turner's performances but continues to insist competition for the position will serve the team well.

"I think Matt was great. We played with Matt in our previous game. He played a few weeks ago in the Carabao Cup in England with his team, Crystal Palace. I think he's working really hard. We had the opportunity to visit the training ground of Palace and see how they work. Yes, I think it's a thing that we are going to evaluate every single camp and then make the best decision. I think today Matt deserved the credit because in the last two games against Jamaica he was fantastic," said Pochettino.

"Today was Zack, and that is good to increase the competition. We are very honest and transparent and we always go with the truth and in the way that we don't hide anything and that is why they know that through the performance they can, you know, be fighting for the position in different places in the same way."

The USMNT concludes the January window with two victories, a 2-0 win over Venezuela and a victory against Costa Rica.

The team will now shift focus to prepare to face Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal during the upcoming FIFA window in March.