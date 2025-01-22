Mark Ogden speaks about how Norwegian football fans have been using tennis balls and fish cakes to protest against VAR. (2:12)

Norway is set to become the first country to abandon VAR after 19 of its 32 clubs voted Wednesday to scrap video refereeing in the country's top division.

Following a four-month consultation period involving clubs, players and supporters' groups, clubs from Norway's first and second tier voted on whether to scrap VAR, and the outcome of the vote led to a recommendation that the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) rubber-stamp the result.

The NFF is expected to make a final decision in March, although sources told ESPN that the governing body could yet overrule the vote.

Fans in Norway have got their wish to scrap VAR. Mark Ogden/ESPN

Norway's top division, the Eliteserien, introduced VAR in 2023, but fans across the country have been vocal in their opposition to the system.

Earlier this season, Rosenborg's game against Lillestrøm was abandoned because supporters threw fish cakes onto the pitch in protest of VAR. Other fixtures were interrupted by champagne corks, croissants and tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch.

The fan unrest led to the consultation period and the prospect of the NFF scrapping VAR.