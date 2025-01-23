Real Madrid have become the first club to record over €1 billion ($1.04 billion) in annual revenue in the Deloitte Football Money League, the consulting firm said Thursday.

The figures, which cover the 2023-24 season, assess the Spanish and European champions as having registered €1,045,500,000 in income to top the ranking.

Manchester City, with €838 million, are ranked second in the study, followed by Paris Saint-Germain (€806 million), Manchester United (€771 million) and Bayern Munich (€765 million).

The Premier League dominates the top 10, which also includes Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The 20 clubs included in the study collectively received €11.2 billion, which is up 6% on 2022-23, Deloitte said.

Madrid's 2023-24 season saw them win the Champions League, beating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley, and win LaLiga, finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Their €1 billion figure was made up of €248 million in matchday revenue, €316 million in broadcast revenue and €482 million in commercial revenue.

Progress in the redevelopment of the Bernabéu Stadium, which is now all but complete, saw matchday income double compared to a year earlier.

Madrid's matchday revenue of €248 million is significantly higher than any other club, with PSG ranked next, at €170 million.

The club's commercial revenue, which also outstrips any rival in the study, increased by 19%.

Deloitte said the gap between the top two ranked teams in the 2025 study -- Madrid and City -- had never been bigger, at €208 million.