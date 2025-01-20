Barcelona and Real Madrid remain on track to meet in the Copa del Rey semifinal or final after avoiding each other in Monday's quarterfinal draw.
Both teams were handed away ties in the last eight, with Barça travelling to Valencia and Madrid pitted against Leganés.
The remaining quarterfinals see Atlético Madrid host Getafe and Real Sociedad take on Osasuna, who knocked out holders Athletic Club in the last round.
All four games will be played the week commencing Feb. 3, with the winners progressing to a two-legged semifinal.
That could mean two more Clásicos this season if both Barça and Madrid progress and draw each other in the last four.
There also remains the possibility of a Madrid derby in the latter stage of the competition if both Real and Atlético continue to progress.
Copa del Rey quarterfinals:
Valencia vs. Barcelona
Leganés vs. Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe
Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna