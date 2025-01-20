Sid Lowe reacts to Alejandro Balde saying that he was racially abused by Getafe supporters in Barcelona's 1-1 road draw. (1:58)

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain on track to meet in the Copa del Rey semifinal or final after avoiding each other in Monday's quarterfinal draw.

Both teams were handed away ties in the last eight, with Barça travelling to Valencia and Madrid pitted against Leganés.

The remaining quarterfinals see Atlético Madrid host Getafe and Real Sociedad take on Osasuna, who knocked out holders Athletic Club in the last round.

All four games will be played the week commencing Feb. 3, with the winners progressing to a two-legged semifinal.

That could mean two more Clásicos this season if both Barça and Madrid progress and draw each other in the last four.

There also remains the possibility of a Madrid derby in the latter stage of the competition if both Real and Atlético continue to progress.

Copa del Rey quarterfinals:

Valencia vs. Barcelona

Leganés vs. Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna