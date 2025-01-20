Sid Lowe reacts to Alejandro Balde saying that he was racially abused by Getafe supporters in Barcelona's 1-1 road draw. (1:58)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has slammed the "scandalous" decision not to award Jules Koundé a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Getafe.

Koundé was brought down by Christantus Uche as he attempted to get on the end of a cross at the far post in the 81st minute, but neither the referee nor the VAR deemed it to be a foul.

Barça continued to push for a winner but could not break down Getafe as their winless run in LaLiga extended to four games, leaving them seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Joan Laporta has railed against the decision to not award Barcelona a penalty for a foul on French defender Jules Koundé. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

"The refereeing in the game against Getafe was an absolute disgrace," Laporta told reporters on Monday when asked about the Koundé incident.

"Not giving a penalty for the foul on Koundé is a scandal. A scandal. I think you should watch it back again and again because it's scandalous."

Laporta also referenced an incident in Madrid's win over Getafe in December, pointing out that a penalty was given in their favour for a very similar challenge by Allan Nyom on Antonio Rüdiger.

Barça's league form has contrasted with their cup form. They claimed the Spanish Supercopa with an impressive 5-2 win over Madrid recently and have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

They now turn their attention back to the Champions League and a trip to Benfica on Tuesday. A win should guarantee they skip the knockout round and progress straight to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the club continue to work on signing some of their young stars to long-term contracts after convincing defender Ronald Araújo to stay at the club last week.

Sources have told ESPN that midfielders Pedri and Gavi are both close to putting pen to paper on new deals with their existing terms due to expire in 2026.

A source said that Pedri's extension should be announced by February at the latest, with the timing dependent on when the club decide to finalise the agreement.

The Spain international is enjoying an exceptional season after appearing to put recent injury problems behind him.

Eric García could still leave the club this month, though, with Girona sporting director Quique Cárcel confirming an interest in re-signing the defender who was on loan at Montilivi last season.

"We wanted to sign him in the summer and our intention is to try and bring him in again," Cárcel told DAZN. "But it depends on Barça's conditions being realistic for us in terms of what we can do."