Brazil forward Neymar is looking to terminate his contract with Al Hilal and return to Santos instead of a move to MLS, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported last week that Neymar, whose contract with the Saudi Pro League club ends in June, is in preliminary talks with three MLS teams, including the Chicago Fire.

The Brazil international has said in the past he would like to play in the MLS one day, but never stated when.

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus recently said that Neymar "can no longer play at the level we are used to" and that the forward would not be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League for the second half of the season.

Neymar, 32, is recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up in November in just his second game back after being sidelined for a year following a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

With no regular playing time guaranteed at Al Hilal, sources have told ESPN that Neymar has held discussions with Santos over a deal that would see him return to the club for six months. Sources insist that wages would not be a hurdle for his return.

Neymar, however, will attempt to negotiate an exit from Al Hilal that would see him receive some of the contract money owed from his initial two-year deal with the SPL club.

Santos CEO Pedro Martins appeared to rule out taking Neymar on loan from Al Hilal. When asked about the star's potential return, Martins said: "There is nothing advanced, nothing closed. The club is monitoring Neymar's situation to see how he will resolve his case with his current club.

"Neymar has a contract with the club. If they resolve it there, we will evaluate what the possibility of coming here could look like."

Information from ESPN Brasil contributed to this report.