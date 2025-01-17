Stevie Nicol quickly disputes Julien Laurens' idea that Neymar could return to form with a move to the MLS. (1:38)

Brazil striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became "a little jealous" after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário released Thursday, the 32-year-old Brazilian, who has endured an injury-laden tenure with Saudi club Al Hilal, added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in big matches.

Neymar made his comments after Romário asked whether Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this season, "is annoying."

"No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy," Neymar said. "I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.

"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior."

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, the same year Neymar moved from Barcelona to the French club in one of the biggest transfers in soccer history.

Both were signed as the club sought its maiden Champions League title, which it is yet to win. Neymar said the team often struggled due to big egos, but he didn't name anyone.

"It is good to have egos, but you have to know that you don't play alone," Neymar said. "There needs to be another guy by your side. [Big] egos were almost everywhere, it can't work. If nobody runs and nobody helps, it is impossible to win anything."

Neymar didn't rule out returning to Brazil after his contract in Saudi Arabia expires in the middle of the year. ESPN sources have also said that three MLS teams, including Chicago Fire FC, are interested in signing him to the North American league.

Later on Thursday, his manager at Al Hilal, Jorge Jesus, said Neymar was free to decide his future for himself after confirming that he would not be registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season, in part because of his injury issues since joining the team.

"The only thing I know is that Neymar is not registered at the moment," Jesus said after Al Hilal beat last-place team Al Fateh 9-0. "I don't know about the interest of others clubs, that's beyond my control.

"The Saudi League is one of the best leagues in the world. Neymar can no longer perform at the level we are used to because unfortunately things have become difficult for him.

"I don't know what will happen with Neymar's future. He is still under contract with Al Hilal, and it is up to him to decide what comes next. Ultimately, that will be a decision for him and the team management to make."

Neither Mbappé nor Messi have reacted to Neymar's comments.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.