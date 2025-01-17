Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid want Arsenal star Saliba

Alex Kirkland details the areas Real Madrid could look to improve their squad in the transfer window. (1:25)

Real Madrid are pondering a blockbuster summer move for Arsenal defender William Saliba, while Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this month. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Neymar in talks with three MLS teams over possible move

- Source: Man City reach agreement for Omar Marmoush

- Sources: Chelsea lead Arsenal, Lyon in race to sign Girma

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is one of the best defenders in Europe now. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid will move to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in the summer, says Foot Mercato. Saliba, 23, has become one of the best defenders in the Premier League in the past couple of years and signed a contract until 2027. But if the Gunners continue to fail to win silverware, Madrid could spot an opening and are ready to make him an offer.

- Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this month, according to L'Equipe. Garnacho, 20, is out of favor under new United boss Ruben Amorim and the Blues are looking to improve their attacking options, even though they have spent over €1.2 billion to sign a host of players in the past few years. With Christopher Nkunku wanting to leave, possibly for Bayern Munich, the club have put Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, 22, on their radar for the summer. But they could move for Garnacho beforehand -- though United have already reportedly rejected a £50m offer from Napoli.

- AC Milan are interested in signing Marcus Rashford, but could move for Chelsea forward João Félix as an alternative, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Felix, 25, cost Atletico Madrid a fee of €126m when he arrived from Benfica back in 2019, but he has struggled since and signed for the Blues permanently for €52m last summer. The Portugal international has not cemented his place in the first-team this season, so could be open to another move. Meanwhile, Milan are also looking at USMNT star Giovanni Reyna, according to Sky Germany, as he has fallen out of favor at Dortmund.

- Bayern Munich have contacted the management of Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, according to Bild. The Bundesliga giants are considering a move for Gittens if contract negotiations break down with winger Leroy Sané, whose deal expires this summer. By contrast, 20-year-old Gittens is under contract at Dortmund until June 2028. The England under-21 international has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals in 18 league games to date.

- Barcelona forward Ansu Fati could depart this month, with West Ham and Tottenham interested, according to Sport. Fati, 22, was once tipped as the heir to Lionel Messi when he broke into the first team as a teenager, but injuries have limited his development and he spent last season on loan at Brighton where he played 27 times and scored four goals. Barcelona's financial situation means they are keen to raise funds through player exits, and Fati could be one who leaves.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new 9½-year contract with the club, reportedly becoming the first player in Premier League history to earn over £500,000-a-week. Read

- Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a return to management to take over at Turkish club Besiktas. Read

- Arsenal women have named Renee Slegers as their permanent head coach after she impressed during her three-month spell in interim charge of the team. Read

- Liga MX's Pumas signed Panama international Adalberto Carrasquilla for an undisclosed club-record transfer fee for Houston Dynamo FC. According to ESPN MX, Carrasquilla signed a multi-year deal with Pumas. Read

- Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen has joined Wolfsburg from Club Brugge for around €14m.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why Real Madrid could move for Arsenal's William Saliba.

Real Madrid being linked to Saliba hardly surprises, given the Spanish giants consistently insert themselves into the conversation for the world's best players -- and Saliba is clearly one of those now. Add in the fact that Madrid have suffered badly with injuries at centre-back over the last two years, losing David Alaba and Éder Militão (twice) to ACL tears, and you can understand why they'd be looking to sign big in this position in 2025. Saliba has been the top performer in an Arsenal defence that has conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League in the last 18 months. His defensive instincts and recovery speed make for a brilliant combination, while his passing range is starting to come on too. At age 23, he's not far off the stage where he is simply regarded as a complete centre-back, excellent in every area. So, naturally, Madrid like him -- as do just about everyone else. But while he has a contract until 2027 and perhaps there is a window to target him this summer, Arsenal's asking price would be over £100m ... and rightly so.

OTHER RUMORS

- If Man City want to sign Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, 24, this month then they'd have to pay a fee of €80m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is being considered by Manchester United if Tyrell Malacia moves to Juventus. (Caught Offside)

- Dortmund are pushing to sign Rashford on loan this month. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl and manager Nuri Şahin are reported to be leading the pursuit, with fresh talks having already taken place. The club's decision to push ahead with a move for the 27-year-old was reportedly made after BVB's defeat last week against Bayer Leverkusen. (Florian Plettenberg)

- RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško would not consider a loan move to Arsenal, according to his agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli are closely monitoring Deportivo La Coruña forward Yeremay Hernandez. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho remains Napoli's top target to strengthen their attack as winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, but Yeremay has a €20m release clause. (Calciomercato)

- RB Leipzig have activated the €20m clause in Arthur Vermeeren's loan contract to sign him on permanent transfer from Atlético Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton have reached an agreement to sign Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah for €20m. (RMC)

- Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who is on loan at Leicester City, has been the subject of a £15m offer from MLS side Atlanta United. (Mail)

- Everton could look to sign former Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham winger Willian, 36, who is a free agent. (Telegraph)

- Al Ahli have agreed a deal in principle to appoint former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach for next season. While the final details of the deal are still being ironed out, a full agreement is "almost there" and a caretaker manager is set to fill the position until Allegri officially takes charge in June. (Fabrizio Romano).

- Juventus could make a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori if the Rossoneri sign Manchester United defender Kyle Walker this month. With Walker viewed as a potential centre-back option by new Milan boss Sérgio Conceição, Tomori might soon find himself even further down the pecking order at San Siro, but Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko has also been heavily linked with Juve in recent weeks. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa if Taiwo Awoniyi leaves the club to join West Ham. (Telegraph)