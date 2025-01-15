NWSL's San Diego Wave sign Nigeria's Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

Open Extended Reactions

National Women's Soccer League side San Diego Wave FC have signed Nigeria international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu from Nigerian Women's Premier League club Rivers Angels FC on a one-year contract.

The club announced the signing on the 19-year-old on Monday, as she comes in for the 2025 season in an international roster slot, fresh off an impressive showing at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia, where she scored twice and registered an assist in four matches.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chiamaka to the Wave family," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton.

"Her signing is the latest example of our intention to add promising young players to the roster. With her skillset, we believe Chiamaka will complement our current attacking players very well and be a key contributor to the team."

Okwuchukwu will join an impressive African cast in the NWSL, with the 2024 season seeing an influx of players from the continent, and they made an immediate impact.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda helped lead Orlando Pride to their first NWSL title, while Malawi and Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga broke the single season scoring record and ended the season as the league's Golden Boot and MVP.

That's not including the marquee signings of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala and Zambia striker Racheal Kundananji (at the time the most expensive women's transfer in the world), both for Bay FC, and South Africa's Linda Motlhalo at Racing Louisville FC.

The NWSL will air on ESPN's channels in Africa this coming season.