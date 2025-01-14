Nnamdi Madubuike and Odafe Oweh prove crucial pieces in Ravens playoff puzzle

With Bill Belichick on, Peyton and Eli Manning decide to wear hoodies in honor of the coach. (0:42)

The Baltimore Ravens are still chasing their first Super Bowl Championship since 2013 despite having a generational talent, Lamar Jackson, at quarterback.

However, their 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers showed why they need their defense firing on all cylinders, too, in order to be champions. Furthermore, it proved that Nigerian-American duo Nnamdi Madubuike and Odafe Oweh are vital cogs in the wheel.

Not all African players who put in strong performances in the wild card round were rewarded with victories. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' YaYa Diaby suffered heartbreak despite a superb effort. However, there are several stars with ties to the continent still in Super Bowl contention.

African Player of the Week: Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

Nnamdi Madubuike was relatively prolific in 2023, and less so in 2024, but has started 2025 with plenty of promise. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Madubuike had a career-best season in 2023 with 13 regular season sacks. However, his postseason was far less impressive and the Ravens lost the AFC Championship game to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2024 regular season, Madubuike delivered only half of his 2023 sack tally. However, his postseason has already surpassed last year's as he sacked Russell Wilson twice in the win over the Steelers.

The first sack came midway through the third quarter with the Ravens comfortably in control already at 21-0. However, the second sack in the final moments of the quarter was more influential, as it came when the Steelers had clawed their way back into the game at 28-14. Madubuike had earlier on the same drive stuck out an arm to get in the way of Wilson's pass on first down before making the sack on third down.

African Moment of the Week: Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens)

Odafe Oweh was key to the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ric Tapia/Getty Images

While Madubuike's sack in the last moments of the third quarter was impressive, Odafe Oweh's midway through the fourth was the one which compromised a more promising drive on second down.

Oweh brought Wilson down on halfway after slipping past Broderick Jones. The Steelers lost seven yards, leaving them 3rd& 22. After making seven yards back on third down, Wilson attempted a hail mary for the touchdown, but the pass to Calvin Austin was incomplete, with Oweh's sack ultimately playing a huge role in breaking up the drive. From there, the Ravens capitalized on their momentum, keeping control of the ball and running the clock down to seal the win.

Honorable Mentions

YaYa Diaby, whose parents are from Guinea, made four tackles in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders. He appeared to have sacked Jayden Daniels for a loss of nine yards with the score at 7-3 to the Commanders in the second quarter, but a defensive holding penalty gifted the Commanders a first down.

Diaby's rookie season in 2023 featured a much bigger contribution than expected with 7.5 sacks. He initially struggled to match that pace in 2024 but rallied towards the end of the regular season. Although he finished with 4.5 sacks, his total of 54 tackles exceeded last season's 38.

For the Commanders, Olamide Zaccheaus (ties to Nigeria) is a player to watch heading into their Divisional Round clash with the Detroit Lions. Zaccheaus was quiet against the Buccaneers with 19 yards gained across three catches, but he has generally been in superb form over the past month.

Africa-born Player Watch:

Lagos-born Nelson Agholor had a standout moment in the Ravens' win as he made a 25-yard catch-and-run on a drive which eventually led to the Ravens' third touchdown to close out the first half.

Liberia-born Gus Edwards faced disappointment as his Los Angeles Chargers suffered a 32-12 defeat to the Houston Texans. Edwards gained a total of 22 yards across seven carries for the Chargers but was largely neutralized by the Texans defense.

Of all the African-born players remaining on the rosters and practice squads of the teams within the league, Agholor looks most likely to play a crucial role in a team that looks capable of a Super Bowl run.

Next up for the Ravens is a Divisional Round clash with the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen -- another generational talent at quarterback.

Not only will the chiefs need Jackson at his best, but clutch performances from his supporting cast could hardly come at a more crucial time.