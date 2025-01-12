Open Extended Reactions

We're through the first two games of the NFL's wild-card weekend to kick off the playoffs. The Texans kicked off Saturday with a 32-12 victory over the Chargers in a game that featured seven total turnovers. In the night game, the Ravens beat the division-rival Steelers 28-14, in Pittsburgh. What are the lessons from both matchups, and what's next for each team?

We asked NFL analyst Ben Solak and national insider Dan Graziano to help size up the opening matchups and look forward from all angles. For each wild-card game, Ben answered one big remaining question and Dan judged the legitimacy of one potential overreaction.

Let's jump in, making sense of the Ravens' big win, the Steelers' future and Justin Herbert's four-interception day:

Jump to a matchup:

Steelers-Ravens | Chargers-Texans

Overreaction? The Ravens are going to win the Super Bowl!