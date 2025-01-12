        <
          NFL wild-card playoffs: Questions, overreactions on AFC games

          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          • Ben Solak
            Ben Solak
            ESPN
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.
          Jan 12, 2025, 04:00 AM

          We're through the first two games of the NFL's wild-card weekend to kick off the playoffs. The Texans kicked off Saturday with a 32-12 victory over the Chargers in a game that featured seven total turnovers. In the night game, the Ravens beat the division-rival Steelers 28-14, in Pittsburgh. What are the lessons from both matchups, and what's next for each team?

          We asked NFL analyst Ben Solak and national insider Dan Graziano to help size up the opening matchups and look forward from all angles. For each wild-card game, Ben answered one big remaining question and Dan judged the legitimacy of one potential overreaction.

          Let's jump in, making sense of the Ravens' big win, the Steelers' future and Justin Herbert's four-interception day:

          Jump to a matchup:
          Steelers-Ravens | Chargers-Texans

          Ravens 28, Steelers 14

          Overreaction? The Ravens are going to win the Super Bowl!