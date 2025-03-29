Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James' comments about how Giannis Antetokounmpo would fare in the '70s and calls them disrespectful to the players of that era. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo says he appreciated the compliment LeBron James gave him by saying the Bucks star could have scored 250 points in a game if he had played in the 1970s.

But the two-time MVP also said it isn't really a fair comparison.

"Great compliment, but I don't like comparing eras," Antetokounmpo said Friday after the Bucks' 116-107 loss to the New York Knicks. "It's not fair. If I'd played in the '70s, how everybody practiced and how everybody played, we would have played the same way. That's all you knew at the time. The game evolves. We got to 2020, and we know more."

James had made the remark on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday while discussing how basketball had evolved over the past half-century or so.

"You're trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the '70s?" James asked rhetorically. "Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the '70s -- 250. That's no disrespect, but seriously."

When Antetokounmpo was first asked about James' comment, he initially gave a lighthearted response by saying "it would probably be more like 275, not 250" before quickly laughing and pointing out that he was only joking.

Then he gave his serious response by explaining why he believes it isn't fair to compare players from different eras.

"It's totally different, so you can't compare this era with that era," Antetokounmpo said. "I wish at this era that I play at now, 2025, I wish I could score 250 points today. But yeah, I don't think it's fair to compare. I'd probably play the same way they played if I played in the '70s.

"It's a great compliment coming from one of the best players in the league. It's definitely a great compliment. I appreciate it."