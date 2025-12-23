Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 3-pointers in Monday night's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Knueppel entered the game with 99 3s in 28 games. He made his 100th with 49.2 seconds left in the first quarter and finished the game 5-of-7 from distance for 20 points.

Fastest to Reach 100 3s in NBA History Games Kon Knueppel 29 Lauri Markkanen 41 Keegan Murray 42 Luka Doncic 42 Brandon Miller 43

At 29 career games, Knueppel finished 12 games ahead of the next-fastest player to 100 3s (Lauri Markkanen in 2017-18).

Knueppel, 20, drafted with the No. 4 pick this past summer, is off to a blistering start to his NBA career. The former Duke star entered Monday's game averaging 19.4 points while shooting 40.9% from 3 on 8.6 attempts per game.

It was a hard-fought game against the Cavs, with 12 leads changes and 10 ties before intermission. The win snapped Cleveland's three-game losing streak.