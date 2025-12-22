Open Extended Reactions

We've reached the holiday season in the NBA, which includes one of the more exciting days in the early NBA season with the Christmas Day slate. But there are no games scheduled on Christmas Eve, which affects the schedule for the rest of the week and makes game availability more of a premium in fantasy leagues.

With no games on Wednesday and only five on Thursday, there will be quite a few teams playing only twice this week. So, much like the last week of the NBA Cup, you will need to sweep your fantasy free agent wire to make sure you get quality streaming options to bolster your team's games-played. We will help you with that.

Below are some names of lightly-rostered players that deserve more attention and can help your fantasy squads thrive.

Point guard

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (rostered in 19.6% of ESPN leagues): Collier looks extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands, aggressively creating offense off the dribble for both himself and teammates. He has been getting more minutes and responsibility of late, and when he gets starter-level playing time he is a points-assists double-double threat every night.

Collin Gillespie, PG, Phoenix Suns (37.6%): Gillespie has been in this space multiple times this season, for how he stepped up when Devin Booker and/or Grayson Allen were out. But both have since returned, and Gillespie continues to produce. Maybe the next test case is when Jalen Green eventually returns, but Gillespie has carved out a consistent role for the Suns as a shooter/scorer that can consistently average in the upper teens in scoring with strong 3-pointers and steals and a handful of both assists and rebounds.

Dennis Schroder, PG, Sacramento Kings (29.3%): Schroder and Russell Westbrook have cycled up and down in value this season as they split the Kings' point guard position, but this weekend they seemed to find an equilibrium where both could thrive. Schroder had a huge last two games, still coming off the bench, averaging 22.5 PPG, 8.0 APG and 6.0 RPG in 31.5 MPG. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime on Sunday, and has built some momentum going into this week.

Shooting guard

Jaylen Wells, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (10.6%): Wells has improved his long-range shooting, and that has translated to an extended stretch of him averaging in the upper-teens in scoring with almost three 3-pointers per game. He is still a strong defender as well, notching more than a steal per game during this run.

Cam Spencer, PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (29.6%): The Grizzlies get two guards in this space, because Spencer has been on a heater for the last month that now may just be his actual level. Spencer has only started one game in that stretch, but is getting near-starter minutes while consistently dropping around 20 points, six assists and almost four 3-pointers per game. He missed a game last week for personal reasons, but returned with a spot-start on Saturday that yielded his first points/assists double-double of the season.

Small forward

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (37.0%): Bey has been a nightly 20-10 threat since moving into the starting lineup for the Pelicans in late November. He is also a 3-and-D player, producing almost two 3-pointers and more than a steal during that stretch.

play 0:16 Saddiq Bey somehow gets the and-1 to fall Saddiq Bey somehow gets the and-1 to fall

Dillon Brooks, SF/SG, Phoenix Suns (45.8%): Brooks has been a consistent 20-plus PPG scorer all season, and if anything has gotten better as the season goes along. Long known for his defensive intensity and edgy on-court antics, this season Brooks has become a legitimate second scorer and impact fantasy producer.

Power forward

Kyle Filipowski, PF, Utah Jazz (10.7%): Filipowski has thrived in a larger role of late, regularly spelling starting center Jusuf Nurkic and thus racking up relatively consistent starts of his own. Since the start of December, Filipowski tends to score 15 or more points and/or grab double-digit rebounds whenever he is in the starting lineup. It makes him a prime streamer or DFS option in games when he starts.

Toumani Camara, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (48.4%): Camara is a 3-and-D forward who has shown improvement as both a scorer and rebounder this season, and is playing particularly well of late. Camara has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 14 games, but in his last two he has upped that to 16.0 PPG and 7.0 RPG. He also notched a season-high with four steals in his last outing.

Center

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Orlando Magic (25.6%): Carter has played better and better as the season has progressed. Since the calendar flipped to December, he has been a mid-teens scorer, double-double threat that can notch about a 3-pointer, a steal and a block per game.

Mitchell Robinson, C, New York Knicks (7.3%): Robinson comes off the bench for the Knicks but has been a walking rebound at both ends of the court. Though the NBA Cup Finals didn't count for regular season stats, Robinson grabbed 15 boards including 10 offensive rebounds in only 18 minutes. In addition to his work on the glass, Robinson is also a strong in both defensive categories, blocks and steals.

Jock Landale, C, Memphis Grizzlies (5.5%): Landale has a larger role for the Grizzlies, even if he comes off the bench, with Zach Edey sidelined. When playing 25-plus minutes, Landale is a consistent low-double-double threat with solid 3-pointers and defensive stats who has occasional 20-point scoring potential.

play 0:17 Jock Landale drains triple vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Jock Landale drills trey vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings (13.0%): Raynaud had the best game of his rookie season last week with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals against the Trail Blazers. He continues to get starter minutes with Domantas Sabonis sidelined, and is a nightly double-double threat for as long as he holds the role.