Achraf Hakimi was unable to make his comeback from injury in Morocco's opener at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday -- a 2-0 victory over Comoros -- but head coach Walid Regragui said his replacement at right-back is just as strong an option as the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

On Sunday, that player was Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Goals from Brahim Díaz and Ayoub El Kaabi ensured a 2-0 victory for the tournament hosts at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to launch the 2025 Nations Cup, with Regragui's side overcoming a saved first-half penalty by Soufiane Rahimi to ease past their stubborn opponents.

Despite talking up Hakimi's chances of a return to action for the first time in seven weeks ahead of the game, the Paris Saint-Germain defender ultimately remained on the bench, with Mazraoui starting in his place at right-back and contributing the assist for Diaz's 55th-minute opener.

"Without Hakimi we could have done better, but Mazraoui is fantastic," Regragui told ESPN. "I place him in the hierarchy as strong as Achraf, even if he has different qualities.

"We still need Hakimi, he's one of the best players in Africa and in the world, there's no team in the world that can't play without their best player," he continued. "This style of game would have suited Hakimi today, he would have helped us in wide areas."

The 27-year-old has not played since sustaining a severe left-ankle sprain during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Bayern Munich and has been forced to undergo an intense rehabilitation programme over recent weeks in order to compete in this Nations Cup on home soil.

"We didn't take the risk [to play him]," Regragui continued. "He already came back faster than planned, but we're careful because we want him back for the tournament, not just for 20 minutes or for one match.

"We'll see in 48 hours how he is, and whether he starts against Mali," he added. "If he will, or not, we'll have to see later, but we know he'll play at this AFCON, and we wait impatiently."

When Hakimi does return to full fitness, Regragui may have some tough decisions to make after an excellent showing from both Mazraoui and leftback Anass Salah-Eddine, who provided the assist for El Kaabi's magnificent overhead kick 16 minutes from time.

Noussair Mazraoui was picked as Morocco's starting right-back for their opener at AFCON. Getty Images

Between them, the pair created four goalscoring chances during the contest - no one registered more - while Salah-Eddine's pace and movement off the ball created consistent problems for the Comoran defenders.

"There's no question at the moment, because Hakimi isn't ready to return, so [against Mali] both of them will play again," Regragui noted. "We can continue with a left-footer on the left side and a right-footer on the right.

"I have three super fullbacks; Salah-Eddine has gone up a level and is a great left back, Mazraoui is one of the best technically in his position.

"Sometimes we'll be without Achraf, sometimes without Mazraoui, sometimes without Salah-Eddine," he concluded. "I don't have any doubts or worries. In the past, without Achraf, we would have been in trouble, but now we have options.

"One thing is certain, however, Hakimi will play."

Mazraoui's arrival in the camp last weekend was overshadowed by a club-vs.-country tug of war between United and Morocco, with the former keen for the 28-year-old to play in their 4-4 draw with Bournemouth last Monday.

Mazraoui ultimately joined the camp ahead of that fixture, with United escalating the issue to FIFA, who ultimately sided with the Atlas Lions.

Morocco's Group A campaign continues with a showdown with Mali in Rabat on December 26, before they conclude the group stage against Zambia at the same venue three days later.