Liverpool fear Alexander Isak injury may be significant - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of the injury sustained by Alexander Isak in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but fear the issue could be significant, sources told ESPN.

Isak scored the opening goal in Liverpool's win in the capital but was immediately forced off the pitch after a heavy challenge from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven inside the penalty area.

Sources told ESPN the forward is thought to have injured his lower leg, with an MRI scan required to determine the severity of the problem.

Should Isak be sidelined for a significant period, it would be a major blow for a player who has struggled for both form and fitness since his £125 million ($166.18m) summer move from Newcastle United. His strike against Spurs was just his second for Arne Slot's side in the Premier League and followed a smart pass from fellow summer signing Florian Wirtz.

- Van Dijk: Spurs' Simons wasn't trying to injure me in red card challenge

- Thomas Frank questions referee after Liverpool defeat

- United focussed on long-term needs in January window, Amorim says

Isak's absence would also pose problems for Slot as he tries to navigate the festive period with a dwindling squad. Forward Cody Gakpo is currently sidelined with a muscle problem while Mohamed Salah is representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking about Isak's injury on Saturday, Slot said: "I don't have any news on him but if a player scored and then gets injured and doesn't try to come back on the pitch, that's usually not a good thing but I cannot say anything more than that.

Alexander Isak came off right after scoring the opening goal against Tottenham on Saturday. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"It's just a gut feeling but nothing medical to say about it. I haven't spoken to him yet.

"It's a good thing that he scored. A good goal assisted by Florian Wirtz."