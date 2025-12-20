Man United focused on long-term needs in Jan. window - Amorim

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has hinted that Manchester United could overlook their short-term needs in the January transfer window and instead look to sign players who club bosses see as part of their long-term future.

United are in need of a central midfielder and have been linked with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

But with those targets likely to be out of reach until the summer, Amorim has suggested the club could look to strengthen other areas of the squad.

United are well stocked with attacking players after spending £200 million on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko in the summer.

Ruben Amorim has not lost a Premier League game in four games. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

But that hasn't stopped enquiries being made about the availability of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

"We'll see," Amorim said. "The only thing that we know is that we would only try to bring players that we think are going to be the future.

"Even if we try to bring one player, maybe it's not the position that is more that we need.

"We will try to bring now, and at the end of the season, players that are perfect for our future."

Amorim could be without Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for up to a month with the trio currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the United boss insists there will be no temptation to dip into the transfer market for a short-term fix.

- Amorim hints at changing tactics to compensate AFCON losses

- Ruben Amorim: Manchester United will be fighting for title in next few years

- Ruben Amorim hits back at Man United youth 'entitlement'

At 25 years old, Semenyo would represent a more long-term investment and has a release clause worth £65 million valid for the first two weeks of the January window.

Amorim has previously called the Bournemouth winger, who is also wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, a "special player."

"It's not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON, it's not going to be like that," said Amorim.

"I don't know what is going to happen, but it's possible that we can do something."