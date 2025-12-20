CAF move AFCON to every four years, launch new African Nations League - Patrice Motsepe

Open Extended Reactions

The Africa Cup of Nations will be played every four years from 2028, the Confederation of African Football have announced, with a new African Nations League taking place every year.

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe made the announcement in Morocco on Saturday, ahead of the 2025 edition of AFCON, which kicks off with Comoros raking on the hosts on Sunday.

Motsepe said that AFCON would still be played in 2027 and 2028, and after that would go to a four-year cycle, with the next edition in 2032. Prize money will increase from 7 million to 10 million US dollars for the winners.

He also said that the new ANL would be played in FIFA windows in September and October, with the finals in the November window every year. The teams will be split into four regions, with six teams in the North, and 16 in the other three.

More to follow...