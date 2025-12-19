AFCON 2025 South Africa vs Angola - News, teams, how to watch Bafana's opener

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens share their picks for the AFCON favourites ahead of the tournament kicking off this weekend. (1:23)

Hugo Broos was disappointed with the level of Bafana Bafana's performance in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) warm-up win over a second-string Ghana - and a stronger showing will be needed in their tournament opener against Angola in Marrakech on Monday.

Broos has stressed the need to start on the front foot against Palancas Negras in order to take pressure on South Africa's shoulders ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Egypt in Agadir.

"The AFCON group is not bad but a little bit tricky with a team like Angola," Broos told the media.

"Two months ago, I didn't know so much about Angola but once a draw was there, I looked at them, they are not a bad team. Their players play abroad also.

"You can judge now what we can expect, and they are our first game. In a tournament like this, it's very important to win your first game.

"You saw in the previous AFCON, we lost against Mali, and it was the knife here [in the neck] against Namibia in the second match.

"We will try to avoid that because our second game is Egypt. So, that's a tough game, if that's the game that you have to win, it becomes difficult.

"So, this is something we must avoid, then there's Zimbabwe. Again, the first game is very important."

The local rivalries between Bafana and neighbouring countries Angola and Zimbabwe are likely to add flavour to the group. However, Angola are in far better shape than the Warriors to provide a serious challenge to Broos' charges.

They made the quarter-finals in 2023 - joining South Africa in exceeding expectations, with Bafana finishing third.

Broos was unhappy with Bafana's movement of the ball in their win over Ghana - though he acknowledged that fear of risking injuries right before the tournament may have played a role in their reticence.

Against Angola, however, there will be no further room for complacency - as Bafana begin their quest for a first AFCON crown since their only previous triumph in 1996.

Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis has been declared fit for AFCON. Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Monday, Dec. 22 at 19:00 CAT (18:00 Moroccan time, 17:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade de Marrakech

How to watch: The match is currently scheduled to air on SuperSport's channel 201 & 202, as well as SABC 2, in South Africa. For UK-based viewers, Channel 4 holds the broadcast rights for AFCON 2025

Team news

Bafana Bafana were boosted by the news that the knock Oswin Appollis suffered against Ghana was not bad enough to keep him out of the game. South African Football Association (SAFA) Chief Medical Officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya confirmed that the team is expecting a "clean bill of health".

South Africa will likely confront a familiar face in their efforts to breach Angola. Petro de Luanda's Hugo Marques - formerly of Cape Town City - is likely to start in goal for Palancas Negras.

play 1:34 Are South Africa ready to challenge for the AFCON title? Leonard Solms assesses South Africa's chances of a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Sipho Mbule | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Lyle Foster

Angola

GK Hugo Marques

LB Tó Carneiro | CB David Carmo | CB Kialonda Gaspar | RB Clinton Mata

CM Maestro | CM Fredy

LW Chico Banza | AM Beni | RW Zito Luvumbo

ST Mabululu

Stats

Bafana Bafana have faced Angola four times in Africa Cup of Nations tournaments - winning two and drawing two. Their last clash with Palancas Negras at an AFCON was at the 2013 event on home soil and they picked up a 2-0 win.

AFCON 2023 was Angola's joint-best showing in the tournament's history. They previously made the quarter-finals in 2008 and 2010.