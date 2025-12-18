Leonard Solms assesses South Africa's chances of a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. (1:34)

Hugo Broos has received a boost as South African Football Association (SAFA) chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya confirmed winger Oswin Appollis' availability for Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations opener against Angola in Marrakech on Monday.

Appollis was seen limping at full-time of South Africa's 1-0 Tuesday friendly win over a second-string Ghana side at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

He had come on as a substitute in a match which saw Orlando Pirates teammate Sipho Mbule score the winner.

Broos had allayed fears over Appollis' injury in the immediate aftermath of the fixture, saying in his post-match interview with SABC Sport that it was "not so bad."

Now, his initial opinion has been subsequently confirmed as correct by the chief medical officer Dr. Thulani Ngwenya.

"It is actually good to mention the fact that we have a clean bill of health. We had knocks yesterday but they were actually treated. Some were worried about Appollis but you can see him walk freely without any issues. So all players are going to be available for selection on Monday," Ngwenya told SABC Sport.

Appollis was announced as an Orlando Pirates signing from Polokwane City in early July.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental in ensuring that Pirates have not felt the absence of Mohau Nkota since his departure for Al Ettifaq a week and a half later.

The Cape Town-born wide man had already established himself as a Bafana regular under Broos while still in Polokwane prior to his move to Pirates.

While competition on the flanks is stiff, Appollis will be expecting to get some minutes at the very least against Angola.

Bafana will subsequently play Egypt in Agadir on Boxing Day before returning to Marrakech for the Dec. 29 fixture against Zimbabwe.