Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea to re-sign Thiago Silva before World Cup?

Chelsea could be about to re-sign 41-year-old defender Thiago Silva, while Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are on their shortlist for midfield. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Thiago Silva is now 41 and still wants to play at the World Cup. Getty

TRENDING RUMORS

- TEAMtalk has claimed that Thiago Silva returning to Chelsea is a possibility. The 41-year-old center back left Fluminense for the third time in his career recently and is aiming to compete for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. That means he is looking for a return to Europe, ideally in London where his family lives. Chelsea have been made aware of Silva's availability, as has been the case for various London clubs including Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United, while some other Premier League clubs plus those in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal have also shown interest.

- Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton have been mentioned as The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are planning to sign a midfielder, with the Blues looking to ease the load currently being placed on Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández. The Blues aren't expected to be too active in January as their recruitment plan has already been drawn up, but their recruitment in 2026 will heavily center around boosting the club's options in the middle.

- Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Dusan Vlahovic's situation, with the striker able to leave Juventus as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer. The 25-year-old has been the subject of interest from AC Milan but no agreement has been reached between the two parties yet. Bayern Munich made contact about signing the Serbia international in October but haven't done so since, while Barcelona also made enquiries but nothing has progressed.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen and Manchester City's James Trafford amid growing concerns about current goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, reports TEAMtalk. Vicario, 29, is open to a return to Serie A and Spurs are in the market for a replacement. Barca are willing to accept offers to sign Ter Stegen but no direct contact have been made so far, while Spurs have already held exploratory discussions with City over Trafford, with the 23-year-old keen to get more game time.

- Manchester City want to sign Troyes striker Mathys Detourbet, as reported by Footmercato, which add that the 18-year-old has also received interest from Roma, Monaco and several German clubs. Roma have already seen an offer worth €8 million (plus €2 million) in add-ons rejected, and have started discussions in an attempt to beat the growing competition. Even so, Detourbet has already visited the City facilities and they have a significant advantage due to Troyes being part of the City Football Group.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea and Arsenal have established contact with Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. (Caught Offside)

- AC Milan and Internazionale have both registered their interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier heading into the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, 16, is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have held discussions with his team. (TEAMtalk)

- Vasco da Gamawinger Rayan's rise has caught the attention of Barcelona, who could move for the 19-year-old if they are looking for a versatile forward who can play on the right. (Sport)

- Internazionale like Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy as they look to sign a right back in the summer, but they are also looking at Atalanta's Cagliari loanee Marco Palestra, Hellas Verona's Rafik Belghali and Dinamo Zagreb's Moris Valincic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- In another right back link, Internazionale have held a meeting to ask for updated information on Fiorentina's Dodo. (Rudy Galetti)

- Stefan de Vrij has joined Davide Frattesi in wanting to leave Internazionale, with Al Ittihad, Bologna, Nottingham Forest and Benfica all interested in the center back. (Tuttosport)

- Tottenham Hotspur will let Brennan Johnson leave in January and are open to a loan with Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa all interested in the winger. (TEAMtalk)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are among the clubs interested in 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Mathis Jangeal, and they have even presented their project to him. (Le Parisien)

- Crystal Palace hold an interest in Bayern Munich right back Sacha Boey, with the 25-year-old expected to leave in January. (Standard)

- AC Milan are looking at Lazio defender Mario Gila but signing a striker is still their priority. (Calciomercato)

- Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig both like Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko, while the Toffees are aiming to extend the 26-year-old's contract past this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Marcos Senesi is expected to leave AFC Bournemouth as a free agent in the summer after the center back rejected several contract offers. (BBC)

- Inter Miami are nearing a deal for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, who leaves Minnesota United with his contract expiring. (Athletic)

- Bologna, Fiorentina and Torino have asked for information on Brighton & Hove Albion center back Diego Coppola, who wants to return to Italy. (Nicolo Schira)